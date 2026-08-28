Week 0 Gives An Early Look at No. 7 Miami's First and Other Opponents

The 2026 World Cup was a great and all-time filler before the American mind returned to the endless summer drought without sports.

The MLB is a great pastime, but football season is what most people crave. The Miami Hurricanes have been waiting for the moment, along with the rest of the country, and now Week 0 is here.

Moreover, it's a perfect chance for the Hurricanes to scout a few of their opponents who are taking the first snaps of the season before everyone else. Most importantly, it is a great way to scout their first opponent of the season, Stanford.

The Cardinal will take on Hawai’i in their opening game of the season. Moreover, with a new starting quarterback, all eyes will be on how everyone plays. They won't throw everything out there, but their tendencies will be easier to read with footage to go off of.

Moreover, the Canes will watch and try to understand three other teams. The season opens with North Carolina and TCU playing in Ireland. Miami plays the Tar Heels on Halloween. It is a while away, and with how uncertain the UNC program is, the Canes could get one of the biggest wildcards in the conference, good or bad.

Furthermore, NC State and Virginia face off in a matchup with ACC Championship implications.

Stanford and UNC are projected to finish at the bottom of the conference, but Virginia was the best regular-season team in the league last year, while NC State has one of the most underrated offenses in the country. Miami won't face these teams in the regular season, but could in the ACC Championship game.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) carries the football against NC State Wolfpack defensive back Jackson Vick (22) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's also if Miami doesn't fail to make it again three years in a row after finishing third in back-to-back seasons.

Nevertheless, college football is back. Miami has some opponents to scout, while the rest of the country's Saturdays will be back on the couch, watching the best sport in the world.

Hawai’i at Stanford | 7 p.m. | ACC Network

Full Miami Hurricanes' 2026 Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 4: at Stanford at 9:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 10: vs. Florida A&M at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 18: at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Central Michigan at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 3: at Clemson

Oct. 10: Bye week

Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Florida State

Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, Oct. 31: at North Carolina

Saturday, Nov. 7: at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Duke

Now: Saturday, Nov. 21: vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Boston College

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