Week 0 Gives An Early Look at No. 7 Miami's First and Other Opponents
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The 2026 World Cup was a great and all-time filler before the American mind returned to the endless summer drought without sports.
The MLB is a great pastime, but football season is what most people crave. The Miami Hurricanes have been waiting for the moment, along with the rest of the country, and now Week 0 is here.
Moreover, it's a perfect chance for the Hurricanes to scout a few of their opponents who are taking the first snaps of the season before everyone else. Most importantly, it is a great way to scout their first opponent of the season, Stanford.
The Cardinal will take on Hawai’i in their opening game of the season. Moreover, with a new starting quarterback, all eyes will be on how everyone plays. They won't throw everything out there, but their tendencies will be easier to read with footage to go off of.
Moreover, the Canes will watch and try to understand three other teams. The season opens with North Carolina and TCU playing in Ireland. Miami plays the Tar Heels on Halloween. It is a while away, and with how uncertain the UNC program is, the Canes could get one of the biggest wildcards in the conference, good or bad.
Furthermore, NC State and Virginia face off in a matchup with ACC Championship implications.
Stanford and UNC are projected to finish at the bottom of the conference, but Virginia was the best regular-season team in the league last year, while NC State has one of the most underrated offenses in the country. Miami won't face these teams in the regular season, but could in the ACC Championship game.
That's also if Miami doesn't fail to make it again three years in a row after finishing third in back-to-back seasons.
Nevertheless, college football is back. Miami has some opponents to scout, while the rest of the country's Saturdays will be back on the couch, watching the best sport in the world.
Hawai’i at Stanford | 7 p.m. | ACC Network
Full Miami Hurricanes' 2026 Schedule:
Friday, Sept. 4: at Stanford at 9:00 p.m. ET
Thursday, Sept. 10: vs. Florida A&M at 8 p.m. ET
Friday, Sept. 18: at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Central Michigan at 6:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Oct. 3: at Clemson
Oct. 10: Bye week
Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Florida State
Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, Oct. 31: at North Carolina
Saturday, Nov. 7: at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Duke
Now: Saturday, Nov. 21: vs. Virginia Tech
Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Boston College
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5