What Game Outside of Notre Dame Should No. 7 Miami Be Concerned About
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What would an undefeated season mean for the Miami Hurricanes?
Many are projecting No. 7 Miami to be one of the best teams in the country with a No. 45-ranked strength of schedule, according to ESPN. However, the coin-toss game between the Hurricanes and No. 5 Notre Dame on Nov. 7 could be the sole loss for both programs this season.
Furthermore, the Hurricanes have an ACC schedule that avoids Kroptinite Louisville, Georgia Tech, and SMU until a possible ACC Championship matchup.
So, with the Hurricanes' schedule, who is the most dangerous team that could give them a run for their money?
Full Miami Hurricanes' 2026 Schedule:
Friday, Sept. 4: at Stanford at 9:00 p.m. ET
Thursday, Sept. 10: vs. Florida A&M at 8 p.m. ET
Friday, Sept. 18: at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Central Michigan at 6:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Oct. 3: at Clemson
Oct. 10: Bye week
Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Florida State
Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, Oct. 31: at North Carolina
Saturday, Nov. 7: at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Duke
Now: Saturday, Nov. 21: vs. Virginia Tech
Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Boston College
No. 3 Duke
"Revenge is a dish best served cold". That is what will be running through the minds of the reigning ACC Champions when they take a trip to Miami Gardens to play the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Moreover, this game will be after a potential "Game of the Century" matchup between the Fighting Irish and Miami.
It is the perfect opportunity for the Canes to take their foot off the gas, even if Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate want to drown out their old team on their new home field.
No. 2 Virginia Tech
James Franklin has the biggest sleeping giant this season, and the Hurricanes will see them after the Duke matchup.
It is the same defense, with former head coach Brent Pry retained; thanks to his defensive mindset, the transition is easier for some players who remained. Offensively, that is the biggest question about the Hokies.
Talent-wise, they have a strong starting quarterback in Ethan Grunkemeyer, following Franklin from Penn State, as well as producing one of the best offensive lines in the conference. A fun matchup for the Canes' defensive line, which should dominate but could be put on notice.
No. 1: Clemson
You can never count out Dabo Swinney, and with a road game in Death Valley early in the season, who knows what magic could happen against the Hurricanes.
It is also a testament to this Tigers team. There are no expectations. They won the ACC Championship the year before, after defeating SMU in a thriller, and a team with no expectations can often be the most dangerous.
They have a dynamic offense and some of the best defensive tackles in the country. They could scare the Hurricanes.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5