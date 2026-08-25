What Are the Floor and Ceiling for the Miami Hurricanes This Season? Just a Minute

The 2025 season was a success for the Miami Hurricanes, even if they fell short to Indiana 27-21 in the National Championship game.

2026 brings high expectations, with a new star quarterback and one of the best players in college football. However, over the past two seasons, there have been hiccups that almost caused the Canes to miss the College Football Playoff and caused them to miss it the year before.

However, the idea that it will happen again is a big question mark. The Hurricanes have a better roster overall, but what can that mean for a schedule that looks easier than ever?

Full Miami Hurricanes' 2026 Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 4: at Stanford at 9:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 10: vs. Florida A&M at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 18: at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Central Michigan at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 3: at Clemson

Oct. 10: Bye week

Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Florida State

Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, Oct. 31: at North Carolina



Saturday, Nov. 7: at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Duke

Now: Saturday, Nov. 21: vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Boston College

Floor: 9-3, ACC Championship

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers Cduring the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with the trajectory of the program, the Hurricanes have been fighting to make the ACC Championship two seasons in a row. Slip-ups have caused them to miss trips to Charlotte when it seemed like they were locks.

This is their floor. Miami has so many wild card games that it could flip their season upside down. 9-3 is a fine regular season, but it's not where the program is trying to be now. They want to be contending for the national championship, and losing to a team like Clemson or Virginia Tech could be on the record.

The Notre Dame game is also a toss up with how they are viewed in the future.

Ceiling: 11-1/12-0 ACC Championship, College Football Playoff, National Championship, Heisman Trophy Winner

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal hoists the trophy as he celebrates with his team after the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If everything goes right, Canes will complete the full sweep of winning their first ACC Championship, make the CFP with a bye or home game, and be in Las Vegas for a National Championship game, lifting No. 6 in program history.

One player or two players would be finished for the Heisman Trophy: Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney.

It would be the perfect storybook season that makes everything Mario Cristobal has been hunting and searching for come true. Miami would return to being a true national powerhouse.

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