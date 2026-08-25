What Are the Floor and Ceiling for the Miami Hurricanes This Season? Just a Minute
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The 2025 season was a success for the Miami Hurricanes, even if they fell short to Indiana 27-21 in the National Championship game.
2026 brings high expectations, with a new star quarterback and one of the best players in college football. However, over the past two seasons, there have been hiccups that almost caused the Canes to miss the College Football Playoff and caused them to miss it the year before.
However, the idea that it will happen again is a big question mark. The Hurricanes have a better roster overall, but what can that mean for a schedule that looks easier than ever?
Full Miami Hurricanes' 2026 Schedule:
Friday, Sept. 4: at Stanford at 9:00 p.m. ET
Thursday, Sept. 10: vs. Florida A&M at 8 p.m. ET
Friday, Sept. 18: at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Central Michigan at 6:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Oct. 3: at Clemson
Oct. 10: Bye week
Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Florida State
Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, Oct. 31: at North Carolina
Saturday, Nov. 7: at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Duke
Now: Saturday, Nov. 21: vs. Virginia Tech
Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Boston College
Floor: 9-3, ACC Championship
Even with the trajectory of the program, the Hurricanes have been fighting to make the ACC Championship two seasons in a row. Slip-ups have caused them to miss trips to Charlotte when it seemed like they were locks.
This is their floor. Miami has so many wild card games that it could flip their season upside down. 9-3 is a fine regular season, but it's not where the program is trying to be now. They want to be contending for the national championship, and losing to a team like Clemson or Virginia Tech could be on the record.
The Notre Dame game is also a toss up with how they are viewed in the future.
Ceiling: 11-1/12-0 ACC Championship, College Football Playoff, National Championship, Heisman Trophy Winner
If everything goes right, Canes will complete the full sweep of winning their first ACC Championship, make the CFP with a bye or home game, and be in Las Vegas for a National Championship game, lifting No. 6 in program history.
One player or two players would be finished for the Heisman Trophy: Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney.
It would be the perfect storybook season that makes everything Mario Cristobal has been hunting and searching for come true. Miami would return to being a true national powerhouse.
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5