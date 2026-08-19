Can Miami Continue Its Trend of Freshman All Americans This Season?

Over the past three seasons, the Miami Hurricanes have found one or more players on the Freshman All-American list at the end of the season.

Recruiting has been elite level, highlighted by last season's duo of Malachi Toney and Bryce Fitzgerald. Both proved to be elite players for the Canes, with one having Heisman hopes entering their sophomore campaign while the other looks to lead the country in interceptions after leading the ACC in the stat.

Moreover, head coach Mario Cristobal knows that this trend can continue with some of his star players. Two are offensive linemen Jackson Cantwell and Ben Congdon.

"There are certainly great flashes that are being made but we have to continue to get more physical and we have to continue to get tougher and continue to get in better shape," Cristobal said about his freshmen linemen, "You know coach Mirabal will get those guys ready."

Both talents have been getting praise all offseason, even with them still learning on the fly. Both are also projected starters this year, making the Hurricanes one of the youngest teams in the country.

“Ben and Jackson are doing a phenomenal job and they’re coming up to me [with questions," Senior offensive lineman Matthew McCoy said. "It’s not even like I’m getting them going – they’re asking me. They’re always coming up to me, making sure they’re doing this right and that right, whatever it is. And they’re doing a phenomenal job.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Matthew McCoy (78) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They’re growing men about their business. They’re not freshmen at all. They’re doing a phenomenal job in everything they’re doing, technique, everything.”

Furthermore, Fitzgerald also sees some potential on the defensive side of the ball in a rising star safety.

"JJ [Dunnigan] is a hidden gem," Fitzgerald said. "He is one of the fastest kids on the team, fastest guy I've probably seen. He's just learning everything. I taught him a few stuff, but he came in and he was ready to go. I didn't really have to tell him much. He learned his way. He had his struggles, but now JJ, he's on a whole another level."

Dunnigan has had eyes on him since spring practice, playing and growing quickly while performing against some of the best in the room.

The Hurricanes have fielded some of the most talented teams in college football over the past two seasons, with this year being the most talented on paper. The question is, can those freshmen live up to the standard that has been set?

Miami and the world will find out Sept 4. against Stanford in the season opener.

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