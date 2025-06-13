What Percentage Does ESPN Give the Miami Hurricanes at Winning 2025 National Championship?
The Miami Hurricanes look to be a powerhouse in college football this season. The new roster and the new coaches on the defensive side of the ball are only going to help the Canes get to where they want to be. Some have taken notice, and ESPN believes that the Canes have a 3.2 percent chance of winning a national championship in 2025.
Comparing those odds to other schools, the Hurricanes are ranked eighth behind Texas (22 percent), Georgia (17.5 percent), Ohio State (11.6 percent), Alabama (10.4 percent), Penn State (7.6 percent), Oregon (4.8 percent), and Clemson (3.8 percent).
The Hurricanes have a retooled roster and are moving in the right direction to fix the historically bad defense from last season. Now they have a chance to take over the college football world, and ESPN thinks they can as well.
The Hurricanes coming in eighth place is better than what others might expect. The Canes have all the tools to be a future powerhouse; however, those in front of them will be some of the biggest winners of the season this year. The Hurricanes are behind Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, Oregon, and Clemson but ahead of their opening opponent of the season in Notre Dame.
Mario Cristobal has a lot on his hands as he prepares the Hurricanes for another spectacular season ahead.