All Hurricanes

What Percentage Does ESPN Give the Miami Hurricanes at Winning 2025 National Championship?

The Miami Hurricanes are hunting for a College Football Playoff spot, and ESPN gives them a slight chance of winning a national championship in 2025.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes look to be a powerhouse in college football this season. The new roster and the new coaches on the defensive side of the ball are only going to help the Canes get to where they want to be. Some have taken notice, and ESPN believes that the Canes have a 3.2 percent chance of winning a national championship in 2025.

Comparing those odds to other schools, the Hurricanes are ranked eighth behind Texas (22 percent), Georgia (17.5 percent), Ohio State (11.6 percent), Alabama (10.4 percent), Penn State (7.6 percent), Oregon (4.8 percent), and Clemson (3.8 percent).

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on prior to the game against the Syr
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes have a retooled roster and are moving in the right direction to fix the historically bad defense from last season. Now they have a chance to take over the college football world, and ESPN thinks they can as well.

The Hurricanes coming in eighth place is better than what others might expect. The Canes have all the tools to be a future powerhouse; however, those in front of them will be some of the biggest winners of the season this year. The Hurricanes are behind Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, Oregon, and Clemson but ahead of their opening opponent of the season in Notre Dame.

Mario Cristobal has a lot on his hands as he prepares the Hurricanes for another spectacular season ahead.

Read More Football News from Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football