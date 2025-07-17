Where Does Carson Beck Rank In Latest ACC Quarterback Rankings?
The Miami Hurricanes quarterback is back in another ranking, but is listed lower than most would expect in the conference.
On3's Andy Staples lists his latest ACC quarterback rankings, with Miami's Carson Beck ranked lower than others would have him, as the No. 3 quarterback in the dark horse conference. He is listed behind Clemson's QB Kade Klubnik and new Duke QB Darian Mensah.
"Unlike Mensah, who is attempting a step up in competition, Beck has already seen and done it all," Staples wrote. "As Georgia’s QB, Beck dealt with massive expectations and faced elite competition. He looked incredible when he had Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey running routes in 2023, less so without those stars in 2024. Now, he’s coming off an ugly elbow injury and joining a team that surged offensively with Ward at QB last year."
The Elbow injury is not as ugly as everyone claims it to be. Look at the NFL and the San Francisco franchise quarterback, Brock Purdy, who just signed a five-year $245 million contract extension after coming off the same injury Beck just suffered. There can also be an argument that Beck will be better with the Canes than he was with the Bulldogs because of his better supporting cast from last season.
Needless to say, Beck's injury concerns should not be as significant with modern sports science. In a claimed "weaker" conference, he should dominate and have the most productive season of his career.
1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson
2. Darian Mensah, Duke
3. Carson Beck, Miami
4. Kevin Jennings, SMU
5. Haynes King, Georiga Tech
6. CJ Bailey, NC State
7. Gio Lopez, UNC
8. Eli Holistein, Pitt
9. Kyron Drones, Virgina tech
10. Steve Angel, Syracuse