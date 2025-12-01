Miami Star Earns Top ACC Honor for Offensive Linemen
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami’s Francis Mauigoa has been selected as this year’s ACC winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, one of college football’s oldest honors for offensive linemen.
One of Miami’s most consistent performers up front, Francis Mauigoa has started every game at right tackle since he arrived on campus in 2023, logging 38 straight starts. This season, he posted an 85.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the sixth-highest mark among all offensive tackles nationally. His work in pass protection has been even stronger, earning an 88.8 PFF pass-blocking grade, the third-best of any player in college football.
A projected first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Mauigoa anchors a line that has been one of the most reliable units in the country. Miami enters the postseason ranked No. 8 nationally in sacks allowed (0.92 per game) and No. 6 in tackles for loss allowed (3.50 per game). The group was also recognized on the Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll, which highlights the nation’s top offensive lines.
The Hurricanes finished the regular season averaging 425.8 yards per game, mixing in a solid running game, 150.0 rushing yards per contest, with one of the league’s most efficient passing attacks with 275.8 passing yards per game. Miami also allowed only 11 sacks across 379 pass attempts, with Mauigoa playing a crucial role at the right tackle position.
The junior’s work in the run game helped the Hurricanes close the season with 1,800 rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns, and 4.2 yards per carry. Miami topped the 200-yard rushing mark three different times, including a season-best 214 yards in its win over NC State on Nov. 15.
The Hurricanes’ balance allowed quarterback Carson Beck to turn in a fantastic year, throwing for 3,072 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 74.7% of his passes. Mauigoa even made a rare appearance in the scoring column, punching in a three-yard rushing touchdown earlier in the season.
First presented in 1953, the ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy honors the conference’s top blocker each season. The award is part of a long-running family tradition tied to William P. Jacobs, a former president of Presbyterian College, whose son and great-grandson continue to present the trophy based on voting from ACC coaches.
Miami closed the regular season 10-2 and 6-2 in ACC play, leaning heavily on an offensive line that controlled the line of scrimmage week after week.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
