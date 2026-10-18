Where Miami Football Ranks After One of The Craziest Weekends in College Football History

No. 1Georgia lost to unranked Auburn. No. 2 Notre Dame lost to No. 8 BYU. No. 4 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Indiana. No. 7 Texas lost to Florida. No. 6 Alabama lost to No. 14 Tennessee.

To say this was one of the craziest weekends in college football history is an understatement. However, with all the madness, one blue blood remains, signalling the changes in the landscape of this great sport.

Everyone around Miami fell in one of the craziest weekends in college football history, but thanks to the outlandish week, Miami now sits at the top of the AP and Coaches poll, ranked as the No. 1 team in the country for the first time since 2002.

Miami outlasted Florida State 43-35 in another epic in the rivalry game between the two ACC foes, going down to the last play in double overtime. Miami got out with a victory after a bye week, making sure they wouldn't fall into the midseason lulls they are accustomed to.

It has been a long journey for the Canes to get back to the top, but it's just another victory for them. Furthermore, Mario Cristobal doesn't care too much about the rankings. "1-0" is the only thing he cares about.

“Well, I think we have a good enough sample size of 2026 to know that that's absolutely insignificant and irrelevant with the changing of the guard from week to week," Cristobal said. "Just has no value, you know, to our processes and whatnot. I'll focus on the real one that's important, 1-0.”

USA TODAY COACHES POLLS — WEEK 7

Rank Team Record First-Place Votes 1. Miami 6-0 50 2. Ohio State 6-1 13 3. BYU 6-0 10 4. Georgia 6-1 0 5. Texas Tech 6-0 0 6. Indiana 6-1 0 7. Ole Miss 5-1 0 8. Notre Dame 6-1 0 9. Utah 6-0 0 10. UCLA 6-0 0 11. Tennessee 6-1 0 12. Kentucky 6-1 0 13. Alabama 5-2 0 14. Iowa 5-1 0 15. USC 6-1 0 16. Houston 6-1 0 17. LSU 5-2 0 18. Texas 4-2 0 19. Wake Forest 6-1 0 20. SMU 5-1 0 21. Missouri 5-2 0 22. Boise State 5-1 0 23. Northwestern 5-1 0 24. Florida 5-2 0 25. Oregon 4-2 0

Schools Dropped Out: No. 19 Mississippi State; No. 20 Oklahoma State.

Others Receiving Votes: Arizona 141; Oklahoma State 87; James Madison 80; Auburn 55; Mississippi State 32; Nebraska 19; Oregon State 17; New Mexico 16; UTSA 13; Michigan 10; North Dakota State 8; Wisconsin 7; Duke 7; North Carolina 5; Pittsburgh 4; Air Force 3; North Texas 1.

Here is what else Cristobal said after the electric game:

This will be updated with the AP Poll.

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