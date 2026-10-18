No. 3 Miami Survives Sloppiest Game of the Year With Massive Gut Check Performance In Double OT Thriller

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Entering this game, weather concerns were the topic of conversation between the historic rivalry game of No. 3 Miami and Florida State. Let alone the outside college football world with upsets galore.

Rivalry games are tricky, with energy and emotions that allow for a fun, violent night. For both teams, that was the goal, but UM would be the beneficiary of the rain and take advantage of it as they escaped an upset against the Seminoles, 43-35.

The walk-in was wet and muggy, as rain continued to pour into Hard Rock Stadium as the game kicked off. However, it was expected for most of the game. What wasn't expected was the first-half play of the Hurricanes.

Had it not been for Norvell's play calling, FSU would be up by 6 right now. Gut check time for Miami in these 2 minutes. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) October 18, 2026

For each team, it was a sloppy first half. FSU head coach Mike Norvell would fall into his self-inflicted trap of not taking points, while the Hurricanes' defense would stand stout. However, the Seminoles still found a way to tie the game 14-14 entering halftime. Miami hurt itself with penalties, gifting great field position and allowing the rival team to take control.

Darian Mensah would have his first Heisman-like moment of the season in the first half, but he would be hit-or-miss in the first half of the game. It's also how the offense moved.

Darian Mensah is a magician.



The Miami QB somehow escapes pressure and delivers a deep shot to put the Hurricanes in scoring range. pic.twitter.com/4wKcNGv6EI — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) October 18, 2026

Miami's first half would be thrown into the dumpster. They would turn to their run game, but not before the Noles took the lead and entered the fourth quarter, 21-14. For Miami, it would be gut-check time.

However, more questionable calls on the offensive side of the ball would hold the Canes back from getting fourth-down conversions. Time after time, the Hurricanes would run to the weak side of the line the Seminoles would stop them.

However, all it took was one creative drive to get the Hurricanes back into the game. First is was a pass to Malachi Toney to get down the field. After a run from Javian Mallory. After a jet sweep to Toney before Mallory punched it in for the game tying touchdown.

After, it would be up the Miami's defense made of tape and paper clips to make a play. They did, and it came from the best player all season who has remained healthy, Ethan O'Connor.

MIAMI FORCES THE FUMBLE!



Miami RECOVER! pic.twitter.com/3bWbEtX1Zu — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) October 18, 2026

It would turn into the drive of the year for Miami. Mensah had been spotty all day, but a dime on third and long would keep the Hurricanes in the game. Miami would return to the run game, this time with Jordan Lyle, and punch it in the end zone with a pass to Elija Lofton with 2:49 remaining on the clock.

28-21 with Miami's defense ready for the call, but in one play for a 75-yard bomb, Duce Robinson and Ashton Daniels would throw over Xavier Lucas for a touchdown.

It would be time for Miami to be a closing team again. But it would turn into an overtime thriller in remaining few minutes.

First the Seminoles would have the ball and would march down the field to get inside the endzone. It would be the first possession of overtime

Survive and advance. Miami will return home after this emotional win and face Pitt in the first afternoon game of the year.

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