Who Will Step Up For No. 18 Miami With Several Key Players Dealing with Injuries?
CORAL GABLES — No. 18 Miami (6-2, 2-2) will walk into its penultimate home game of the 2025 season without several key players.
The Hurricanes are dealing with a nagging injury bug, like most around the country, but it will take a hit on their offense.
Mario Cristobal updated the health of key players who were not playing against SMU and were banged up during the game.
"Mark [Fletcher] was injured. It doesn't look like he will be available, but I don't know that yet. Okay. OJ [Frederique\, you had mentioned, OJ will be out for a couple of weeks. CJ [Daniels] will be out for a couple of weeks. Ahmad Moten is more, I would say, I would put them. I don't know what the categories exactly I forget, but I would put as one of those 50-50's.
"But that's where we are from an injury standpoint, as of today. We really felt that those other guys had a chance. And certainly, we hedge on the side of optimism when we get word from the doctors, and when a doctor rules a guy in or out, that's when we go ahead and provide the information. That's where we're at with the information there."
Who Will Step Up?
With Fletcher out, there will be a new guard of running backs that might also force the Hurricanes to adapt their heavy run-up-the-middle style of offense. Jordan Lyle and ChaMar Brown will be the 1-2 punch going forward, and a sprinkle of Girald Pringle Jr. might show his face as well.
For Daniels, the Hurricanes already saw what could be with JoJo Trader and Josh Moore in the lineup. They have explosive capabilities, and now they are going to have opportunities with Daniels being out. Tony Johnson will also be another player to keep an eye on.
On the defensive side of the ball, with Frederique out, there has already been a jump in production with the Hurricanes' depth.
Damari Brown and Ethan O'Connor have been dynamic and dominant this season, and now they will have more playing time to show that they will be fine.
It's to the point that the Hurricanes are so good in the back end that defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman forgets who's back there at times.
The Hurricanes will be in good hands as long as they adapt and adjust. That is the biggest issue this team faces now in their time of need.
