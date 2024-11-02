Live Updates: Duke vs. No. 5 Miami
No. 5 Miami is on fire and after playing a spring game against Florida State, the Hurricanes are off to their best start since the 2017 season.
Now an all-too-familiar face will return to Hard Rock Stadium seeking revenge against the Canes in Duke head coach Manny Diaz.
Diaz will now be returning with another great defense but with an "off night for Heisman-hopeful Cam Ward and against the Seminoles, he could be prepared to throw for 400 yards against one of the best defenses in the country.
The Game
Date: November 2
Time: Noon ET
TV: ABC/ESPN+
Location: Hard Rock Stadium
Series: Miami leads 15-5 against Duke
Last Matchup: In the team's last matchup in 2022, the Hurricanes turned the ball over eight times, which led to the Blue Devils defeating Miami 45-21 at Hard Rock Stadium. Duke also rushed for 214 yards, led by quarterback Riley Leonard, who had 72 yards on the ground for three touchdowns.