Miami Football Listed as one of the top Back Fields for the 2025 Season
The Miami Hurricanes are projected to be one of the top teams in the country this season thanks to an outstanding projected backfield.
247Sports Brad Crawford ranked the top 10 potential backfields for the college football 2025 season and the Hurricanes landed at No. 8.
Some might think that it is low compared to some teams ahead of them but this group has not played a single snap together. Carson Beck, Mark Fletcher Jr. and Jordan Lyle are set to be one of the best dynamics in the backfield next season especially with Shannon Dawson coming off the season he just had.
Miami's projected backfield: , QB Carson Beck; Running backs Mark Fletcher Jr. + , RB Jordan Lyle.
"With Damien Martinez out as last season's top portal gets for the Hurricanes, veterans Fletcher and Lyle will handle the rushing load at Miami this fall, Crawford said. "Beck comes over from Georiga as another elite (and costly) transfer acquisition and could see a resurgence of sorts in Shannon Dawson's interpretation of the spread. Miami's offense line could be a top unit in the ACC, which benefits this trio and should lead to sizable numbers."
Top 10:
1. Penn State Nittany Lions
2. Texas Longhorns
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
4. Oregon Ducks
5. South Carolina Gamecocks
6. Utah Utes
7. Missouri Tigers
8. Miami Hurricanes
9. Navy Midshipmen
10. LSU Tigers
