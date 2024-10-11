Miami's Offensive Line Named To The Joe Moore Honor Roll
The University of Miami was one of 22 programs on the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, which recognizes the best offensive line in college football, The Foundation for Teamwork announced Thursday morning.
The 10th Joe Moore midseason honor roll features eight conferences and one independent, including three Atlantic Coast Conference programs.
Despite the offensive line seeing seven different players earning starts due to injury, the No. 6 Miami front has been a foundation for the electric offense.
The Hurricanes enter the bye week with the No. 1 passing offense while having the 16th-most rushing yards per carry in the FBS. Behind this line, the Canes are first in total offense nationally, averaging 583.8 yards per game.
The Joe Moore Award voting committee is composed of 14 individuals who are highly knowledgeable about offensive line play, including former linemen, coaches, talent evaluators, and media analysts. This group conducts in-depth analysis by reviewing game tape every week of the season to assess both the fundamentals and subtleties of overall O-line performance.
After the award’s semifinalists and finalists have been selected, a vote will be held to select the 2024 Winner of the Joe Moore Award a voting body of 200-plus members. This voting body includes all of the current O-line coaches at the Division I/FBS level, as well as former players, coaches, colleagues of Coach Moore, and select media members.