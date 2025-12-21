Early Preview For No. 10 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes In Cotton Bowl Classic

The Miami Hurricanes are still dancing.

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes validated their inclusion in the College Football Playoffs with a massive first round playoffs victory against the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies were coming off of their first loss of the season to the Texas Longhorns before suffering their second loss to Miami. The Hurricanes are set for the biggest game in program history since winning their fifth national championship in 2002.

No. 2 Ohio State have been waiting for the winner of this first round playoffs matchup since the selection show took place December 7. The two teams travel to Arlington, Texas for the Cotton Bowl Classic to decide one of four semifinalists.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) at the line of scrimmage against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

How to watch, start time, and betting odds

The 11-2 Miami Hurricanes face the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas at 7:30pm Eastern December 31 on ESPN. After beating the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies, DraftKings Sportsbook as the Hurricanes as underdogs going into the matchup against the Buckeyes.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Buckeyes as -9.5 point favorites against the Hurricanes. This means a bet on the Buckeyes spread would need them to win by ten or more points to be successful. Ohio State also has -410 money line odds to win the game. This means a $100 bet would only profit about $24 due to how heavily favorited to win Ohio State is.

ESPN Analytics gives the Buckeyes a 70.5% chance to advance to the CFP semifinals.

How the teams match up

By the time the game starts December 31, the Buckeyes will have had almost three weeks off of playing. The Hurricanes have an 11-day break from their victory against the Aggies to their clash against the Buckeyes.

Both teams have aggressive and ruthless defenses, but Ohio State easily have had the highest performing defense all season. The Buckeyes allow the least amount of yards per game and they allow 24.3 yards per game less than the second place team. Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia leads the No. 5 rush defense and the No. 1 pass defense in the country.

Future NFL players will be all over the field in this matchup. Kayden McDonald and Caden Curry lead the Buckeyes defensive line while linebackers Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese command the second level of the defense. Big Ten defensive player of the year and Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs runs the defensive back unit.

Miami's defense shines against Aggies

Hurricanes defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman had his defense prepared for quarterback Marcel Reed and the rest of the Aggies offense. The Hurricanes held the Aggies to just three points for the entire game. Miami won the game 10 to 3.

Defensive back Keionte Scott returned to action from injury for the first time since November 15 against NC State. The Jim Thorpe trophy semifinalist collected ten tackles and two sacks in his return. Pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. was pivotal in the win against Texas A&M as well. Along with three huge sacks, he blocked a low field goal attempt from Texas A&M early in the second quarter.

Both teams also have a strong running game, ruthless linemen units, and dynamic weapons on the offensive perimeter to combat the defenses. Heisman finalist and Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin leads an offense with receivers Jeremiah Smith and projected first round NFL Draft pick Carnell Tate.

