The Miami Hurricanes Ranked Third In The ACC Preseason Poll
The ACC has released its media preseason polls and there is no shock that the Hurricanes are in the top three of the polls.
It has been said more than enough times but the talent in South Beach, on paper, rivals anyone in the country, let alone the ACC.
The ACC will have a lot of competition this season. The chance for Clemson to return to form and a revenge tour for Florida State after the snub from the College Football Playoff from last season will make the conference all the more interesting. The Hurricanes will be looking to finally take some stake in the pool of the ACC while other teams like NC State and Louisville are proving they are more than just basketball schools.
There are some sleeper teams as well in the lower rung of the rankings but there is still a lot of season to be played out.
Here is the full list:
1. Florida State Semioles
2. Clemson Tigers
3. Miami Hurricanes
4. NC State Wolfpack
5. Louisville Cardinals
6. Virginia Tech Hokies
7. SMU Mustangs
8. North Carolina Tar Heels
9. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
10. California Golden Bears
11. Duke Blue Devils
12. Syracuse Orange
13. Pittsburgh Panthers
14. Boston College Golden Eagles
15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
16. Virginia Cavaliers
17. Stanford Cardinal