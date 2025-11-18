Five-Star Guard Deron Rippey Jr. Lists Miami In His Final Five Schools

NEWS: 5⭐️ Deron Rippey Jr. is down to five schools, he tells @Rivals:



Tennessee, NC State, Duke, Miami, & Texas



The 6-2 point guard is the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2026 class, per Rivals. https://t.co/wG6zkVFT1W pic.twitter.com/Weot2IVDgh