Jackson Cantwell’s NIL Deal Sparks Debate Across College Football
The Miami Hurricanes made a lot of waves when they gave 2026 top offensive line prospect Jackson Cantwell a massive NIL package. The high-school star committed to the Canes last week. Since then, plenty of people have weighed in on the deal that will allocate about 10% of their available money to a player who will not even be able to step on the field for a full season. There have been mixed opinions on the deal from college football sources. This is what they had to say...
An SEC Director of Player Personnel:
"If you can pay it, do it. Go get that guy... If it's coming out of the rev share, there's no f---ing way. That's a quarterback or a starting left tackle. Cantwell is going to start his career and be at best a quality starter. Not a great one. Not an elite one."
An ACC Director of Player Personnel:
"Yeah, but you can only have one of them. You have to invest up front, and that's what the market is around. You gotta be damn sure (they're the one)."
An SEC Director of Scouting:
"I don't find that to be the most effective way to build a roster long term. But in reality, yes, some teams are going to spend that on a premium position or two each class because either they badly need the position in the short term or maybe they just don't want to play against them for three-plus years."
A Big 12 Director of Player Personnel:
"It's an interesting case study."
Miami’s aggressive NIL investment in Jackson Cantwell reflects a win-now mentality that’s becoming more common in the modern recruiting landscape. Whether it sets a new precedent or becomes a cautionary tale will depend on Cantwell’s development—and how well the Hurricanes manage the rest of their roster around him.