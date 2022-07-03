CB Antione Jackson Recruiting 2024 Prospects to Miami

The Miami Hurricanes laid the groundwork for their 2024 recruiting class on Saturday night, earning the pledge of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard cornerback and former Georgia commitment Antione Jackson .

Immediately after committing to the Hurricanes, the rising junior started doing some recruiting of his own, tagging some of the best talents from the 2024 South Florida recruiting cycle in a tweet encouraging them to join him at Miami.

Among the players tagged were running back Davion Gause, safety Zaquan Patterson and wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader. All four players attend Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna, one of the top overall programs in Florida and the nation.

Guase is a load at running back. The 5-foot-11 and 215-pound running back plays best between the tackles, and he can also hurt a defense in the passing game. He's being pursued by programs from across the country with offers from Miami, Florida State, Arkansas, Louisville, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M and Southern California among them.

Patterson, ranked as the No. 8 safety in his class, is one of the most highly touted defensive backs in South Florida for the 2024 cycle. He has an offer list of Miami, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Penn State, Ohio State, West Virginia, Notre Dame, and Michigan among others.

Trader formerly played at Miami (Fla.) Central and enters a receiver room at Chaminade-Madonna that includes Smith and 2023 wideout Edwin Joseph, who holds offers from Utah, Penn State and others.

Trader could play on either side of the football in college, as he's a talented cornerback and wide receiver. He's good enough that it probably does not matter which side of the football he plays at the next level because college coaches just want to get him on campus. His offer list has Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, and Southern California among others.

Both Trader and Smith are highly coveted by the Miami coaching staff, and are heavily considering the Hurricanes in their recruitments.

Smith has offers from Miami, Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan and several others. Here's a video of Smith while playing in the Chaminade-Madonna spring game:

Aside from the Lions' quartet, Jackson also tagged Miami (Fla.) Monsignor Pace linebacker Vincent Shavers and Miami (Fla.) Columbus linebacker TJ Capers.

Shavers is a modern linebacker with speed that can cover, and the following video makes that quite clear.

Capers is one of the top ranked recruits from the 2024 class and has offers from a long list of suitors including but not limited to Miami, Florida, Florida State, UCF, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Penn State, and Michigan.

With a frame that is already in the 230-pound range, he could eventually play defensive end at the college level, but Capers' overall athleticism is not in question. He's a highly-skilled athlete that will transition well to the college level regardless of his future position.

While Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff are focused mainly on putting together a strong 2023 recruiting class, Jackson is doing whatever he can to help bring elite talent to Coral Gables for the next cycle.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.