Hurricanes Recruiting Updates: Jackson Reclassifies, Top LB Talks Miami

Days after top 2024 cornerback and Miami target Desmond Ricks announced his intention to reclassify to the class of 2023, UM commit Antione Jackson has done the same.

Jackson becomes the second cornerback to pledge to Miami's 2023 recruiting class, joining Eau Gallie (Fla.) defensive back Robert Stafford, who committed to the Hurricanes this past June.

"We are just trying to win," Jackson said to All Hurricanes on the Croot on The U YouTube video. "There's nothing like winning a natty at Miami. Winning a natty at them other places that already won a natty a thousand times is like ok, doing it again. Winning a natty at Miami is like bringing it back, like, it's different."

The Dillard (Fla.) product is a seamless fit in defensive coordinator Kevin Steele's man coverage-reliant system. Jackson's ball skills translate well to the college level. He intercepted four passes in his sophomore campaign last season.

Miami is also trending in the right direction with one of the top junior defenders in the country in the class of 2024.

Columbus (Fla.) linebacker TJ Capers, ranked by the On3 Sports consensus rankings as the best linebacker and No. 7 player in his recruiting cycle, sees the vision of what head coach Mario Cristobal is trying to build at Miami.

"I see what Miami's doing. They got some of the best assistant coaches," Capers said to All Hurricanes on Friday. "They got a lot of young talent. Cristobal just got in the system. Time will tell how well the program does."

"[Miami's coaches] said that Miami football is a different football from everywhere else. That is true, Miami football, it's a different breed, and we got a brotherhood at Miami."

Capers, who has received offers from Alabama and Georgia, among others, most recently made an unofficial visit to Michigan State on Sept. 24.

"I enjoyed my time at Michigan State. It was a whole city of 'Go Green', everyone supporting the football team," Capers said. "Good time up there,"

While both the Spartans and the Hurricanes appear to be contenders in Capers' recruitment, there has been no indication of an upcoming commitment or a top schools list from the linebacker at this time.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.