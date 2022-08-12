Rob Stafford Looks Back on Miami Pledge, Heaps Praise for Mario Cristobal

The Miami Hurricanes are building an elite 2023 recruiting class , and one of the key components of the committed prospects would be Rob Stafford from Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie.

The 5-foot-11 and 175-pound cornerback prospect took a few minutes before his team’s Aug. 11 practice to do a face-to-face interview with All Hurricanes and discuss several topics including his thoughts on Miami head coach Mario Cristobal.

“He knows how to win,” Stafford said confidently about his future college head coach. “I don’t want to be a part of a losing program.”

Cristobal took notice of Stafford once he took over in Coral Gables.

“So, I already got offered by Miami [by the previous coaching staff]," Stafford noted. "But, with Mario Cristobal, like you asked, it was when he was at Miami. He first came, and then he offered me. He saw something different in me.

“One thing that I don’t think all of y’all are noticing about Mario Cristobal, he’s not…he’s not signing all five and four stars. He’s looking at the film. He sees what he really needs. So, that’s why I think Miami is going to be really good.”

As for his recruitment overall, the final three schools are quite an unusual mix. Here’s what Stafford said about his other two finalists in addition to Miami.

“It was Oregon and Arkansas,” Stafford said with a smile and a laugh. He explained the situation to provide some clarity.

“So, Oregon since I was little, it was a dream school of mine. I never really had a true dream school, but if I had to pick one, it would be Oregon. Because I liked [former Oregon running back] De’Anthony Thomas when I was little.

“And, everybody knew Oregon had the best uniforms when I was a little kid. So I just always stuck with Oregon. The whole football program and all of that.

“Then, Arkansas, I went up there three times. So, everybody knows I like them. They are a real family there. I feel like I can play there. It’s an SEC school.”

Stafford has been an all-around athlete as he grew up along the Space Coast of Florida. In fact, he was heavily involved with basketball until just recently. It’s not surprising that he originally thought hoops might be his future considering he could dunk a basketball when he was in seventh grade.

“Last year,” Stafford answered about when he knew that football was now going to be his future. His dad is 6-foot-4, but Stafford did not inherit his height. Being just under 6-foot, he began to concentrate on football.

“I’ve been playing basketball all my life. I’ve always been one of the best ones. Then I stopped growing. I was still one of the best ones, like, my freshman year I made varsity. So, I was always a really good basketball player. It’s just, football is just something I was better at.”

Last season for Eau Gallie, Stafford played wide receiver and cornerback. This year his role will likely increase.

“I’m playing both ways. I just want to win. I’m trying to get my team to the state title, so that’s the goal.”

Wide receiver is his primary offensive position, but that may not be the only thing he does.

“Yep, yep, running back a little bit.”

Last season, Stafford carried the football some, but he’s now more likely to have the football in his hands as a senior.

“Last season I carried a couple of times, but this season I’m going to be getting a lot more touches. They’re going to use me a lot.”

While he’s trying to help his high school team in a variety of ways this fall, he’s also working on his long-term position of cornerback, too.

“Just really perfecting my craft as a corner, because everybody knows I started (at cornerback) last year. I’ve got a lot more to learn. When I get coached by [Miami secondary] coach [Jahmile] Addae, I think I’m going to take my game to the next level.”

Speaking of Addae, he was one of Stafford’s primary recruiters. “It was coach Addae and [defensive analyst DeMarcus] Van Dyke," he noted.

Lastly, Stafford gave the following shout-out to Miami fans about who he is as a person and what he’s bringing to The U.

“I’m really laid back, chill dude. I just love to play football. I’m respectful; funny. That’s my personality. Being in a big city like that [Miami], it might open me up.”

