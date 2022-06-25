Orgeron Impressed with Mario Cristobal, Miami Coaching Staff

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- While many eyes were on NFL Hall-of-Famers, current pros and a star-studded list of recruits Saturday at the University of Miami's Legends Camp -- most eyes gravitated towards a coach not attached to one program at the moment.

Ed Orgeron, the national title-winning coach from LSU's storied 2019 team, was back in Coral Gables to lend a hand to the campers along the defensive line. A former Hurricanes coach who now is the parent of one, the well-traveled coach was all smiles all morning long.

"First of all, I love being back at The U," he told All Hurricanes. "My son is an analyst here, Cody. Coach Mario (Cristobal), it feels like family here, getting to see all of the ex-players here, getting to see all of the defensive line coaches who I love. Mario is putting a great staff together."

Orgeron coached Cristobal as a Hurricane in the late 1980's into the 1990's, when the current head coach was a member of the offensive line. To say he is proud of his former pupil, of course set to enter his first year as head coach of his alma mater, would be an understatement.

"Very impressed! [I'm] impressed with his speaking skills, mannerisms, his organization," Orgeron said. "I knew he had it in here, he has the guts, he has the toughness and all that. But he's more polished, and that's what it takes to [be a] head coach, always on TV. He's very polished."

The longtime coach has been taking it easy since his tenure at LSU wrapped up in 2021. He has been spotted coaching at various stops, but has no plans to be back at it full-time as of Saturday.

In fact, he's not even watching the day-to-day with the sport of college football. Instead, he's moved to Miami Beach, where he is taking things "one day at a time."

"Me and my girlfriend have a condominium there, we love it," he said. "We're enjoying life."

