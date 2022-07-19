Top 2024 WR Ryan Wingo Looks to Visit Miami

In a 2024 cycle full of elite wide receivers, St. Louis University (Mo.) High School wideout Ryan Wingo, ranked by the On3 consensus rankings as the No. 11 player in his class, is one of the best.

The 6-foot-2 receiver, who has a rare blend of size, elusiveness and elite speed, has earned offers from major Power Five programs, including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Miami .

The Hurricanes offered Wingo in May 2022, and this came as a surprise to the elite prospect.

"I didn't even think they were gonna offer me because I never really thought Miami would," Wingo told All Hurricanes. "When they did it was pretty cool."

Wingo has noticed how Miami has treated recruits on visits under the new coaching staff, which has led to the rising junior wanting to take a trip to Coral Gables of his own.

"I got to get up there for a visit because I see a lot of the pictures, the other recruits take pictures with like the whole coaching staff," Wingo said. "It looks like a cool atmosphere, a cool environment. I just want to get that to be a part of my process."

Aside from UM's electric atmosphere, Wingo wants to visit Miami as an opportunity to meet more of the Hurricanes' coaching staff, as he has only had the opportunity to talk to wide receiver quality control analyst Jourdyn Thompson and tight ends coach Stephen Field.

Wingo plans to make some gameday visits in the fall, although he is not sure which schools that will include.

And with no top schools list released, Wingo has made it clear that the programs that have recruited him up to this point are still being considered.

"It's kind of early in my process ... all the schools still got a chance," Wingo said.

