Miami Looks to Flip Another Blue-Chip Big 10 Commit, Brody Jennings
The Miami Hurricanes have had flips left and right in this recruiting cycle, and they are preparing to try and flip another Big 10 commit to play for the historic program.
The Hurricanes are in a battle with Florida for Michigan four-star cornerback commit Brody Jennings. The Canes have been recruiting him heavily, and after he visits with the program, Jennings likes what the Canes have to offer.
"It's been great," Jennings told John Garcia Jr. of Rivals. "I don't know if any other schools are topping this official visit. Not even in just seeing everything, but the coaches. Coach Cristobal is a great coach. Coach (Will) Harris and Coach (Zac) Etheridge -- great coaches, and the whole staff was great.
"I've been here multiple times before...But to see what the program is about is something serious. It's like that for real. It's a great program to play in with great people to be around. My family is from Miami. They've been down before and they enjoyed the visit, too. They enjoy the school, and they're Miami Hurricanes fans already, so it would be great playing around the hometown of my parents."
What also draws the interest is the family connection between him and the university. He has a sister who runs track for the university, while another is enrolled as well. What also brings him closer is the passing of his father, who loved what Miami had to offer.
"My dad passed a few days ago, so I couldn't really think," Jennings said. "I came on the visit and had the time of my life. I came here to have fun. It was about football, but more about family and football at the same time. He (Mario Cristobal) is not just a football guy; he's a family guy -- all the coaches are family guys. Father figures.
"My dad wanted me to be strong. He liked Miami a lot. He liked the school a lot and I like it a lot. We wanted to still see everything."
Cristobal recruiting has always been family-oriented, and staying close to home after such tragic news could be what causes Jennings to flip to the Hurricanes.