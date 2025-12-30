Best Prop Bets for Miami vs. Ohio State in College Football Playoff Quarterfinal
The first quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoffs is approaching fast, and No. 10 Miami is set to face off against No. 2 Ohio State on Tuesday as a 9.5-point underdog. The Hurricanes shut down No. 7 Texas A&M’s offense in the first round, but also struggled to do much damage on offense. Their offensive outlook is far from strong against the nation’s top defense.
The Buckeyes have given up the fewest passing yards (1,678) in college football this year, and their secondary will face Carson Beck following his least productive performance of the season. Miami’s quarterback finished with a season-low 103 passing yards against the Aggies. He was plenty accurate, but was incapable of making big plays down the field. Targeting passing and receiving player prop UNDERS could be ideal in this matchup.
Here’s our breakdown for two prop bets to consider ahead of kickoff.
Best Prop Bets for Miami vs. Ohio State
- Carson Beck UNDER 192.5 passing yards (-114)
- CJ Daniels UNDER 37.5 receiving yards (-114)
Carson Beck UNDER 192.5 passing yards (-114)
Beck is averaging 8.5 yards per passing attempt this season and has eclipsed 190 yards in all but three of the games he’s appeared in with Miami. However, only seven teams have allowed fewer completions (189) than the Buckeyes. Opposing teams are also only gaining 5.5 yards per passing attempt against them this season. Only three teams can top that mark.
We’ve seen that Miami has no problem pivoting away from Beck and his arm, as he attempted a season-low 20 passes against Texas A&M while Mark Fletcher powered the offense with a season-high 172 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Texas A&M has a very strong pass defense, but the Buckeyes are better in nearly every key metric. Opposing teams posted less than 130.0 passing yards per game against them for a reason. Ohio State will likely funnel Miami toward the run. The Hurricanes have posted solid rushing numbers as a team, but have been much less explosive with an average of 4.3 yards per carry.
CJ Daniels UNDER 37.5 receiving yards (-114)
Daniels is the Hurricanes’ third leading receiver, but has the second highest passing total on the team, ahead of Wednesday behind Malachi Toney. The senior wideout has fallen short of 30 receiving yards in all three of the games Beck has tallied less than 190 passing yards this season. Daniels amassed a total of nine catches for 53 yards in those contests.
Daniels is averaging 11.7 yards per reception on the year, but his volume has been on the downstroke as of late. He’s hauled in three catches or fewer in three consecutive outings and could need to depend on chunk plays to reach the over. There likely won’t be many of those against the best pass defense in the country. If you think Beck will struggle, keep your expectations for Daniels low as well.
