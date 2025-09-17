All Hurricanes

Miami Set to Have Nearly 100 Blue-Chip Recruits

This is one of the biggest weekends in the recruiting department all year.

Justice Sandle

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal runs on the field before the game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
If you couldn't tell, the Miami Hurricanes have a massive weekend ahead with tons of national attention and a massive rivalry game ahead of them.

No. 4 Miami (3-0) will take on a desperate Florida Gators (1-2) team. That also means a list of over 100 recruits will be in attendance.

This is one of the biggest weekends just in the recruiting department all year. The Hurricanes are prepared for it, and there is a chance for a few flips over the week.

Confirmed Attendees:

2026 CLASS-

Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones HS, MIAMI COMMIT


Javian Mallory, RB, West Boca HS, MIAMI COMMIT

Canon Pickett, OL, Tampa Bay Tech, MIAMI COMMIT

JJ Sparks, OL, Bolles HS, MIAMI COMMIT

Rhys Woodrow, OL, Boone HS, MIAMI COMMIT

Jackson Cantwell, OL, Nixa HS, MIAMI COMMIT

Ben Congdon, OL, Tuscarawas Valley, MIAMI COMMIT

Joel Ervin, OL, Fort Myers, MIAMI COMMIT

Tyran Evans, WR, Hough, MIAMI COMMIT

Marquez Daniel, WR, Booker T., FLORIDA COMMIT

Asharri Charles, DL, Venice, MIAMI COMMIT

Anthony "Tank" Jones, DL, St. Paul, OREGON COMMIT

Nolan Wilson, DL, Picayune, ALABAMA COMMIT

Isaiah Broughton, DL, Cy Ridge, UNLV COMMIT

ordan Campbell, LB, Northwestern, MIAMI COMMIT

JJ Edwards, LB, Edgewater, MIAMI COMMIT

Kymani Morales, LB, American Heritage, GEORGIA TECH COMMIT

Camdin Portis, DB, Myers Park, MIAMI COMMIT

Jaelen Waters, DB, Armwood, MIAMI COMMIT

Jontavius Wyman, DB, Jonesboro, MIAMI COMMIT

Brody Jennings, DB, Mandarin, MIAMI COMMIT

Kenton Dopson, DB, Norland, MIAMI COMMIT

Cortez Redding, DB, Jonesboro, MIAMI COMMIT

Ty Green, DB, Buford, GEORGIA COMMIT

Noah Sidan, K, Chamindae, FIU COMMIT

2027 Class

Ty Keys, RB, Poplarville,

Kelvin Morrison, RB, Hickory,

Tyson Robinson, RB, Brandon,

Myson Johnson Cook, RB, East Saint

Tranard Roberts, RB, The Villages,

Zaquan Linton, OL, Palm Beach, MIAMI COMMIT

Reed Ramsier, OL, First Academy,

Mark Matthews, OL, St Thomas Aquinas

Josh Sam Epelle, OL, Douglas

Masen Tye Price, OL, The First-

Trae Proctor, TE, Miami Southridge

Malik Howard, TE, Oak Ridge

Jaxson Dollar, TE, East Lincoln

Holden Niemi, TE, Dexter

Ah'Mari Stevens, WR, Edison, MIAMI COMMIT

Jamier Brown, WR, Wayne, OHIO STATE COMMIT

Nicholas Lennear, WR, Northwestern

Monshun Sales, WR, Lawrence

Tre Moore, WR, Weiss

Dakota Guerrant, WR, Harper

Quintin Burrell, WR, Mount Carmel

Lawrence Britt, WR, Lausanne

Jaden Upshaw, WR, Lee

Easton Royal, WR, Brother Martin HS

Julius Jones, WR, St Thomas Aquinas

Javien Robinson, WR, McKeesport

Frederick Ards, DL, Jones

David Jacobs, DL, Blessed Trinity

Roman Igwebuike, LB, Mount Carmel

Tripp Keller, LB, Jesuit

Quinton Cypher, LB, Millbrook

Jalaythan Mayfield, LB, Lincolnton

Mikahi Allen, LB, Don Bosco

Noah Glover, LB, Battlefield

Deboneire Johnson, LB, McArthur

Kenton Dopson, DB, Norland, MIAMI COMMIT

Kamauri Whitfield, DB, First Academy

Trezavant Boyd, DB, Mater Academy

Larry Moon, DB, IMG

Amare Nugent, DB, American Heritage

Rilee Drew, DB, Grayson

Tavares Harrington, DB, Mount Carmel

Jaden Carey, DB, St Thomas Aquinas

Jaylyn Jones, DB, McArthur, MIAMI COMMIT

Zayden Gamble, S, St. Thomas Aquinas

Mekhi Williams, S, Lennard HS, FSU COMMIT

Cristian Clavijo, K, Santaluces

2028 Class

Neimann Lawrence, QB, Northwestern

Brady Quinn, QB, Lely HS

Donald Tabron, QB, Cass Tech

Peter Pierre, TE, Chaminade

Brysen Wright, WR, Mandarin

Mylan Griggs, WR, Cass Tech

Tromon Isaac Jr., WR, Chaminade

Aden Johnson, ATH, McArthur

A'Mir Sears, ATH, West Broward

Dawson Jacobs, DL, Blessed Trinity

Derwin Fields, DL, Brookhaven

Zylen Little, DL, Carrollwood

Asher Gioto, DL, Bolles

Antonio Thomas Jr, DL, Carrollwood

Alexander Beltran, DL, Chaminade

Meshi Dobson, DL, Plantation

Zakari Johnson, DB, Plantation

Semaj Jamison, DB, Poplarville

Casey Barner, S, McEachern

2029 Class

Jdeion Jackson, DL, First Academy

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

