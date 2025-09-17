Miami Set to Have Nearly 100 Blue-Chip Recruits
If you couldn't tell, the Miami Hurricanes have a massive weekend ahead with tons of national attention and a massive rivalry game ahead of them.
No. 4 Miami (3-0) will take on a desperate Florida Gators (1-2) team. That also means a list of over 100 recruits will be in attendance.
This is one of the biggest weekends just in the recruiting department all year. The Hurricanes are prepared for it, and there is a chance for a few flips over the week.
Confirmed Attendees:
2026 CLASS-
Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones HS, MIAMI COMMIT
Javian Mallory, RB, West Boca HS, MIAMI COMMIT
Canon Pickett, OL, Tampa Bay Tech, MIAMI COMMIT
JJ Sparks, OL, Bolles HS, MIAMI COMMIT
Rhys Woodrow, OL, Boone HS, MIAMI COMMIT
Jackson Cantwell, OL, Nixa HS, MIAMI COMMIT
Ben Congdon, OL, Tuscarawas Valley, MIAMI COMMIT
Joel Ervin, OL, Fort Myers, MIAMI COMMIT
Tyran Evans, WR, Hough, MIAMI COMMIT
Marquez Daniel, WR, Booker T., FLORIDA COMMIT
Asharri Charles, DL, Venice, MIAMI COMMIT
Anthony "Tank" Jones, DL, St. Paul, OREGON COMMIT
Nolan Wilson, DL, Picayune, ALABAMA COMMIT
Isaiah Broughton, DL, Cy Ridge, UNLV COMMIT
ordan Campbell, LB, Northwestern, MIAMI COMMIT
JJ Edwards, LB, Edgewater, MIAMI COMMIT
Kymani Morales, LB, American Heritage, GEORGIA TECH COMMIT
Camdin Portis, DB, Myers Park, MIAMI COMMIT
Jaelen Waters, DB, Armwood, MIAMI COMMIT
Jontavius Wyman, DB, Jonesboro, MIAMI COMMIT
Brody Jennings, DB, Mandarin, MIAMI COMMIT
Kenton Dopson, DB, Norland, MIAMI COMMIT
Cortez Redding, DB, Jonesboro, MIAMI COMMIT
Ty Green, DB, Buford, GEORGIA COMMIT
Noah Sidan, K, Chamindae, FIU COMMIT
2027 Class
Ty Keys, RB, Poplarville,
Kelvin Morrison, RB, Hickory,
Tyson Robinson, RB, Brandon,
Myson Johnson Cook, RB, East Saint
Tranard Roberts, RB, The Villages,
Zaquan Linton, OL, Palm Beach, MIAMI COMMIT
Reed Ramsier, OL, First Academy,
Mark Matthews, OL, St Thomas Aquinas
Josh Sam Epelle, OL, Douglas
Masen Tye Price, OL, The First-
Trae Proctor, TE, Miami Southridge
Malik Howard, TE, Oak Ridge
Jaxson Dollar, TE, East Lincoln
Holden Niemi, TE, Dexter
Ah'Mari Stevens, WR, Edison, MIAMI COMMIT
Jamier Brown, WR, Wayne, OHIO STATE COMMIT
Nicholas Lennear, WR, Northwestern
Monshun Sales, WR, Lawrence
Tre Moore, WR, Weiss
Dakota Guerrant, WR, Harper
Quintin Burrell, WR, Mount Carmel
Lawrence Britt, WR, Lausanne
Jaden Upshaw, WR, Lee
Easton Royal, WR, Brother Martin HS
Julius Jones, WR, St Thomas Aquinas
Javien Robinson, WR, McKeesport
Frederick Ards, DL, Jones
David Jacobs, DL, Blessed Trinity
Roman Igwebuike, LB, Mount Carmel
Tripp Keller, LB, Jesuit
Quinton Cypher, LB, Millbrook
Jalaythan Mayfield, LB, Lincolnton
Mikahi Allen, LB, Don Bosco
Noah Glover, LB, Battlefield
Deboneire Johnson, LB, McArthur
Kenton Dopson, DB, Norland, MIAMI COMMIT
Kamauri Whitfield, DB, First Academy
Trezavant Boyd, DB, Mater Academy
Larry Moon, DB, IMG
Amare Nugent, DB, American Heritage
Rilee Drew, DB, Grayson
Tavares Harrington, DB, Mount Carmel
Jaden Carey, DB, St Thomas Aquinas
Jaylyn Jones, DB, McArthur, MIAMI COMMIT
Zayden Gamble, S, St. Thomas Aquinas
Mekhi Williams, S, Lennard HS, FSU COMMIT
Cristian Clavijo, K, Santaluces
2028 Class
Neimann Lawrence, QB, Northwestern
Brady Quinn, QB, Lely HS
Donald Tabron, QB, Cass Tech
Peter Pierre, TE, Chaminade
Brysen Wright, WR, Mandarin
Mylan Griggs, WR, Cass Tech
Tromon Isaac Jr., WR, Chaminade
Aden Johnson, ATH, McArthur
A'Mir Sears, ATH, West Broward
Dawson Jacobs, DL, Blessed Trinity
Derwin Fields, DL, Brookhaven
Zylen Little, DL, Carrollwood
Asher Gioto, DL, Bolles
Antonio Thomas Jr, DL, Carrollwood
Alexander Beltran, DL, Chaminade
Meshi Dobson, DL, Plantation
Zakari Johnson, DB, Plantation
Semaj Jamison, DB, Poplarville
Casey Barner, S, McEachern
2029 Class
Jdeion Jackson, DL, First Academy