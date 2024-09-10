A New Baseball Commit For The Hurricanes in Jon Mora
Commitments continue to flow in under the reign of J.D. Arteaga.
With three other sports underway for the University of Miami, other sports have not had the chance to get some shine. Now with the new commitment of outfielder Jon Mora, that will start to change just like the weather.
The best part about the outfield is his continued growth through his high school years. He has proven to be a consistent hitter especially this season with a .565 average at bat. That was only on 35 hits as he was one of the most consistent hitters for his team.
More talent has started to flow into the Hurricanes baseball system and other teams. It seems that the Hurricanes have found the perfect mixture in all programs of the transfer portal and usage of NIL to build the program back to being a powerhouse for a long time.
