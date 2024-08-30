Four-Star Shooting Guard Matthew Able Commits To The Miami Hurricanes
Another elite shooting has committed to the Miami Hurricanes in four-star guard Matthew Able.
Basketball commitments have been slow over the past few months as football has taken over but key players are in. The 2025 class has started to emerge for the head coach Jim Larrañaga and his vision for the star guard was a reason for his commitment.
"The family-like environment. of coach Larrañaga and coach Courtney Willams were amazing for me. I also would say, they showed me the vision they had with me and the role I would have at Miami. It really aligned with what I want which the end goal is obviously the NBA," Able said.
The Hurricanes have had three guards sent to the league over the past two seasons and that attracted Able to the Hurricanes.
247sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein had this to say during his evaluation.
"Able is a well-built wing with broad shoulders and a very sturdy frame that is only going to keep filling out. He has somewhat unorthodox mechanics for someone who makes threes in bunches, with just a slight hop into a noticeable twisting motion, but nevertheless a fluid release and soft ball. While the jumper looked like the first domino in his attack, he showed the versatility to also make mid-range shots off the dribble and solid athleticism in the open floor. The other thing that was very noteworthy, was Able’s excellent left hand. He was equally comfortable, not just putting the ball on the floor to both sides, but even dunking with both hands. He also showed good perimeter footwork off the catch and was a competitive defender."
The hype continues to move forward for the future of the Hurricanes program, especially with the possibility of the Boozer Twins making that commitment to the Canes as well. Larrañaga continues to work to get a taste of a national championship, the only thing missing from his illustrious career.