Final Injury Report for Miami and Ohio State Ahead of the Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Tx — One of the biggest questions for the Miami Hurricanes has been the health of the team, and with the final injury report, only one starter is down for Miami, while the rest have been out for quite some time.

This won't slow down the Canes because they have most of their team back and 100 percent healthy.

This is the fourth meeting between the two teams, tied two a piece. They famously matched up in the 2002 National Championship game; some Canes fans still are feeling till this day. Now they have a chance to get a laugh back as they play in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Miami Hurricanes:

OUT

DB - #2 Damari Brown

LB - #9 Malik Bryant

WR - #13 Daylyn Upshaw

DL - #93 Donta Simpson

The Ohio State Buckeyes roster also

Ohio State

OUT

S - #9 Malik Hartford

WR - #11 Quincy Porter

QB - #16 Mason Maggs

DL - #48 Logan George

DOUBTFUL

DL - #59 Ahmed Tounkara

OL - #77 Tegra Tshabola

How to Watch the 2025 Cotton Bowl Classic:

Game Day: December 31st

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN

Radio:560 WQAM,990AM ESPN Deportes,WVUM,

Last time out, Ohio State: The Buckeyes lost in the Big Ten championship game against Indiana in a defensive chess match. They only scored 10 points and were limited by their offensive attack down the field.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes pulled off the upset at Kyle Field against the Texas A&M Aggies thanks to a defensive masterclass and a career day from junior running back Mark Fletcher Jr.

Last Time Matchup — Series Miami 2, Ohio State 2: Both faced off in 2011, when the Hurricanes dominated at home against the Buckeyes 24-6, achieving the upset victory.

"They didn't win their last game," Dawson said. about Ohio State's last game. "How many points did they score? I mean, Indiana won 13-10, and nobody is saying anything about that. That's just a great win by them, you know? It's an unbelievable win by them. We win 10-3, and it's like, the win sucks. We really lost. I don't buy into that. I don't pay attention to idiots, so it doesn't matter."

