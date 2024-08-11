Miami Women's Basketball Lands Four-Star Commitment From Camille Williams
Men's sports are not the only ones that can get top recruits out of the high school ranks as the Lady Hurricanes basketball program lands a huge commitment from Camille Williams.
The Forth Worth, TX native stands at 5 feet 11 inches and plays the point guard position but can also play the two guard. She uses her size to her advantage working a lot in the post. With that, she can get a lot of attention and draw fouls. She lives at the free-throw line but also can pass the ball out with great vision and accuracy.
She is also a nature-born scorer. She scored over 2000 points in high school so far and still has another season to go. She has a natural shooting motion that is smooth in a catch-and-shoot situation in transitions or from great ball movement. She is a player that is also all over the floor. She has a great vision for rebounding and her length allows her to block shots from shorter guards.
Recruiting on the women's side of basketball has been quiet as the team has a roster filled with veterans and transfer players from around the country. This is a step in the right direction knowing that most of the talent on the team now is preparing to graduate. With a new head coach with a storied history like Tricia Cullop, that will change within the upcoming months.