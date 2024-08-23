No. 1 Tight End In The 2026 Class Turns Eyes Toward The Hurricanes: Recruiting Rundown
South Florida high school football is underway and the 2025 and 2026 commits have been showing off the talent that got them recruited by the games in the first place.
But first, a 2026 five-star has received an offer from the Hurricanes and the multisport athlete has started to look towards South Beach.
The No. 1 tight end in the country Kendre Harrison has officially received a basketball offer from the Miami Hurricanes. Don't let this surprise you but many Hurricane Greats were dual sport athletes. A notable one from his position was Jimmy Graham who has had a lengthy career in the NFL.
This does not mean that he will strictly focus on basketball but it is a change of speed from the recruiting process that has only been football-related during the summer.
Football is still underway for many talent commits for the Canes with many of the talented quarterbacks from the 2025 class and 2026 class showing some elite talent in these games. Some of the running backs and defensive players as well have started to take off.
Things around recruiting will start to turn up now that school is back in session and players are back to work. Some new names will start to to showcase the abilities that they have and with games coming up, some of that talent will be able to see what a potential future with the Canes will look like.