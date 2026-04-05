Miami Baseball Looks for First ACC Series Sweep: Live Updates, Game 3

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami's offense is humming, defense is clean, and the pitching is starting to come around for the Canes.

The Hurricanes have played some of their best baseball against the Virginia Tech Hokies, and now look for their first sweep in ACC play.

HOW TO WATCH:

Who: Miami and Virginia Tech

When:

Friday, April 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 4, at 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday April 5, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mark Light Stadium, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCNX

Last Time Out, Hokies: Behind junior Nick Locurto’s first career multi-homer game on Tuesday, the Virginia Tech baseball team slugged its way past Radford, 13-5, at Williams Field at Sherman Carter Memorial Stadium.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes' offense was sparked once again against another hot offensive team, Florida Gulf Coast, defeating the Eagles 12-4.

Pregame:

Ready for some Easter baseball! 🐰⚾️



🆚: Virginia Tech

📍: The Light

⏰: 1 PM ET

📺: ACCNX

📻: @WVUMSports

🔗: https://t.co/4GUFEYWV8l pic.twitter.com/KgvzDlR0e5 — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) April 5, 2026

1st Inning:

Top: AJ Ciscar has returned but is still trying to find his zone. A double play and a ground out at first get him out of the inning with only 10 pitches.

Bottom: Three flyouts from the Canes.

2nd Inning:

Top: An Error on Dobovik brings in an extra run for the Hokies. Two runs in for VT in the second inning:

VT 2, Miami 0

Bottom: The Hurricanes get a runner all the way to third but more ground outs keep the Canes scoreless.

3rd Inning:

Top: Ciscar is having a tough time out there after coming back from a week off if injury. Let's up a homerun extending the Hokies' lead.

VT 3, Miami 0

He gives up another one.

VT 4, Miami 0

Bottom: The Hurricanes continue to fly out and get out. Jake Ogden would get a single, and Cuvet brings in Ogden with an RBI double with two outs. Canes have done some of their best hitting with those two outs.

VT 4, Miami 1

4th Inning:

Top: It took Ciscar getting rocked for him to get back into it. Retiring five straight since the back-to-back homers.

Bottom: Miami get's one on base again but continue to retire with ground outs.

5th Inning:

Top: Ciscar retires the next three he sees. He adds two more strikeouts to his cause.

Bottom: At the worst time, the Hurricanes offense is moving slow. Canes need to get back to making some contact but the Hokies are also pitching out of their mind.

6th Inning:

Top: It's a shame that Ciscar is dialed in now, because he has now retired 11 straight.

Bottom: Miami's offense has five hits and only one run. The groundouts and flyouts are starting to mount on them. Back-to-back hits for the Canes. Max Galvin with the RBI single to bring in West, who had a double. Canes cut into the lead.

VT 4, Miami 2

7th Inning:

Top: Dorn comes in and get the job done as relief.

Bottom: 8 hits for the Canes, but only two runs to show for it.

8th Inning:

Top: Bilka comes in to try and finish it out for the Canes throwing another zero on the board.

Bottom: Tying runner is now on base for the Canes in the bottom of the eighth. Brylan West bunts to advance the runners, and now Max Galvin is up with two on and one out. That was an incredible shot from the VT outfielder. Hurricanes strand two more runners with the double play.

9th Inning:

Top: Miami goes through more pitchers and VT adds another run to their total

VT 6, Miami 2

Bottom:

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