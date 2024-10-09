All Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes Land A Top-10 Receiver from the 2025 Class

The Hurricanes never stop recruiting and the feeling is, this won't be the only one this week.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox (left) and Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal (right) shake hands before the game at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes have landed one of their top targets in South Florida after a surprising flip.

Josh Moore (West Broward) announced he is flipping his commitment from Florida to Miami.

The 6’4, 205-pound blue-chip is off to a fantastic start to his senior season. He has 32 catches for 510 yards and five touchdowns through six games. This also comes after the decommitment of four-star wide receiver Malachi Toney. This is just a player for a player and the Hurricanes tend to always find the better talent.

Moore is a top-100 prospect and the No. 8 receiver in the 2025 class.

This won't be the only flip to head toward Miami. Mario Cristobal and his staff have always stayed active during the season to get a few flips to head their direction. The key now will be to get more players for the secondary with the youth and inexperience now starting to show.

