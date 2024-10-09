The Miami Hurricanes Land A Top-10 Receiver from the 2025 Class

BREAKING: Elite 2025 WR Joshua Moore has Flipped his Commitment from Florida to Miami, his agency @bzsportsmgmt tells @on3recruits



The 6’4 210 WR had been Committed to the Gators since June



He was the Highest-Ranked player in Florida’s class (per On3)https://t.co/HsWDwth4GN pic.twitter.com/ND9YpbmSK9