Miami Football Recruiting Tracker
Over the past two recruiting classes, head coach Mario Cristobal has been working relentlessly to get the best high-school prospects to the Miami Hurricane Football program. Ranking-wise he has had back-to-back top ten recruiting classes with the 22' class being ranked eighth and the 23' class being ranked sixth. His work over the summer with recruiting is some of the best and recently, he has several five-star and four-star talents taking a visit and having a lot of positive things to say about the program.
Here is a look at some of the top talent have already commited to the program for the next number of years:
Class of 2025
Current Commitments [Sorted by Commitment Date]
1. Luke Nickel, QB, 6-2, 205, Alpharetta, GA
2. Elijah Melendez, LB, 6-1.5, 224, Kissimmee, FL
3. Girard Pringle, RB, 5-10, 185, Tampa, FL
4. Luka Gilbert, TE, 6-7, 225, Cincinnati, OH
5. Brock Schott, TE, 6-3.5, 215, Leo, IN
6. Takaylen Muex, IOL, 6-5, 315, Jacksonville,FL
1. Luke Nickel
Luke Nickel was the first to commit to the University of Miami in the class of 2025 on August 11, 2023. The three-star was an early commitment but he has not waivered from it and he has high praise from mentor Cam Newton. While Newton does say he is a "game manager" at this current stage of his career, he notices that there are some intangibles that the 6-feet 2-inch Nickel has to be a "game changer". With some work on his pocket awareness, he can be one of the best pickups in the country going into his freshman year.
2. Elijah Melendez
As a highly sought-after four-star linebacker from Kissimmee, FL, Melendez committed to the University of Miami on December 16, 2023. With offers from Ohio State, Florida, and Penn State, he decided that staying close to home was one of the important things when it came to his decision. He is a physical and athletic linebacker who plays with high-end play speed. What is most impressive about his play is his ability to close out on opponents. He is faster than expected with a built 6-foot-1-inch 200-pound frame that will only continue to grow.
3. Girard Pringle
One of top 20 running backs in the class, Pringle made his commitment to the U in late March of 2024. Standing at 5-foot-10-inch, the four-star has been on the radar of the hurricanes for quite some time. He Also has offers from Alabama, Florida, and Georgia but the speedest back has the raw explosiveness that can't be tough. That is one of the many things about him that coach Cristobal likes about him and could be usfully behind a powerful offensive line.
4. Luka Gilbert
A giant in most people's eyes, the 6-foot 7-inch tight end from Cincinnati, OH, has been committed to the Canes since early April of 2024. This also comes with other offers from Ohio State, Michigan, and Kentucky. He is a basketball player too which adds to his ability to jump and get the ball from any height and has the strides of a giraffe when he is in the open field. His size also allows him to break tackles easily which is a distinct advantage over defensive players under six feet trying to make a play.
5. Brock Schott
Another tight end in this class and Schott has the ability to be a duel threat type of player. 247sports says he is a dominant two-way player who looks like a high major prospect at 2-3 different positions. Plus athlete who probably runs better than any tight end in the class. Gets easy separation and pulls away from defensive backs. He committed to the Hurricanes on April 13, 2024 and many experts belevie that he is not flipping his commitment and will be a Hurricane in the near future.
6. Takaylen Muex
The latest commitment to the U is inside offensive lineman Muex. Over the past two recruiting periods, Cristobal has been working harder and harder to bolster the offensive line of the Hurricanes and the commitment of Muex will add to that. Standing at 6-foot 5-inches, he is a physical lineman with quick lateral movement and feet that can float at times. He is raw but with more work, he can grow into a powerful lineman.