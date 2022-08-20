Tim 'Ice' Harris and BTW Knock off Glades Central

Tim “Ice” Harris is back as the head coach of Miami Booker T. Washington. He took his team on the road to what is commonly called “Muck City” to play Belle Glade (Glades Central) for his first game back with the Tornadoes.

Harris and his coaching staff were on point during warmups all the way through in coaching their players up regardless of the score. The final result of the game reflected their efforts, especially with the crux of this game’s outcome being decided in the trenches.

Top BTW 2024 defensive tackle Jamorie Flagg was the game’s most noticeable defensive player, as he lived in the Glades Central backfield. With offers from Florida State, Syracuse and other programs, it was expected that the 6-foot-3 and 260-pound defensive tackle would have his way.

Flagg was a force in the middle for the Tornadoes. All Hurricanes

The bigger issue for Glades Central was not Flagg, however, rather a host of other BTW front-seven defenders that were penetrating into the backfield as well. Glades Central struggled to consistently run the football, and eventually that stymied its offense altogether.

The first touchdown for BTW actually came via a defensive end, as senior Xavier Wilson recovered a fumble in the backfield and returned it for a touchdown. That notched the score at 7-7 in the first quarter.

Glades Central went up 14-7 late in the first quarter with 2023 wide receiver prospect Robert Luckas using his 6-foot-3 and 210-pound frame to score his second touchdown. After that, Glades Central simply could not sustain drives. BTW’s defense adjusted to Luckas and Glades Central would not score again.

Part of the reason for that stems from sophomore cornerback Ben Hanks, Jr. He made a diving interception deep in Glades Central territory. With a short field to go for a score, a few plays later the BTW offense punched it into the end zone and took all the momentum with them.

Perhaps the best play of the evening took place in the third quarter, and completely shut the door on Glades Central.

Linebacker Cordell Roberts literally took the ball out of the hands of a Glades Central running back and immediately turned around and raced down the sideline for a score.

The BTW bench erupted.

Roberts made a great play with his strip and fumble return for a score. All Hurricanes

The energy of the proud program had been ignited for everyone to see. From a fan’s perspective, one will not see a higher football IQ play than that. The final score is a reflection of that play.

BTW 49, Glades Central 14

A few notes about some of the prospects from Glades Central and BTW:

*Purdue wide receiver commitment Shaborne Demps is legit. He has excellent quickness before and after the catch. He will fit into the Boilermakers’ high-flying passing attack. Look for him to return kicks, too.

*Luckas let it be known that he’s planning to take official visits to Pittsburgh and Indiana. He’s an intriguing prospect with his natural size and toughness in traffic. He's going to be a tough matchup for college defensive backs.

*Hanks has the length that college coaches covet at the cornerback position. The 2025 prospect had his moments during the summer in seven-on-seven action, but seeing a diving interception during actual game action is noteworthy for football scouts. The tools are there to be a Power 5 recruit.

*BTW 2024 running back Gerald Modest broke off a long run on his first carry of the season. He has several offers already, including from Miami, and has a chance to be one of Florida’s more highly rated running backs.

After a great start to the game, he was knocked out with a hard hit below the knee and did not return to action. He’s okay, most importantly. Look for him to be back next week when the Tornadoes take on Miami Killian at Traz Powell (kickoff slated for 7:30).

*Fellow BTW 2024 running back Antwan Smith is a different style of runner than the darting and cutting Modest.

2024 RB Antwan Smith brings power to the BTW offense. All Hurricanes

He’s a downhill, power running back that defenders need to make a business decision before taking him on in the hole. At roughly 215 pounds, he’s a load and possesses good feet after contact. Smith is definitely another Tornadoes' prospect to watch.

