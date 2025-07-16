The Top Returning ACC Coaches for 2025 and how Mario Cristobal can beat them all
A list of the top returning ACC coaches has been released, and it's as good a time as ever to see who's in the group and what Mario Cristobal can do to coach the Hurricanes to more success than any of their programs. As college football season draws nearer, these lists become more intriguing as programs try to meet lofty expectations or shock the world. Without further ado, let's get started, shall we?
Jeff Brohm, Louisville:
Brohm went 19-8 in his first two seasons as the head coach at Louisville. In year one, the Cardinals even made the ACC Championship game. Not to mention, in year two, they finally defeated Kentucky. Their in-state rivals had been Louisville's kryptonite in recent seasons. Miller Moss is set to take over as the starting quarterback in Brohm's third season. Moss is a USC transfer and has a cannon for an arm, which will make gameplanning more fun for the coaching staff.
On the ground, the Cardinals have two quality running backs in Isaac Brown and Duke Watson, who combined for 1,770 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns as freshmen last season. Beyond Clemson, the ACC is wide open and if the Cardinals find their groove, they could reach their second ACC Championship in three years.
Brent Key, Georgia Tech:
Key took over as Georgia Tech's head coach after Geoff Collins was fired a couple seasons ago and immediately brought a ferocity to the program it was sorely lacking. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner has a highly effective offense that has mastered the RPO. Plus, quarterback Haynes King returns for another season as the Yellow Jackets' signal-caller. After rebuilding his career at Georgia Tech, King ultimately chose to remain with the Yellow Jackets, hoping to compete for a championship. That tough, selfless attitude is a major reason why Georgia Tech could see major success in 2025.
Fran Brown, Syracuse:
Brown is heading into just his second season coaching the Orange, but he's already bringing Syracuse back to relevance. Brown was 10-3 last year and did a phenomenal job using the transfer portal to bolster his roster. Last season, he landed Kyle McCord from Ohio State. This year, he'll have Steve Angeli come in from Notre Dame. In limited action, Angeli has proven to be a solid game-manager and will help Brown as he continues to leave his mark in upstate New York.
Rhett Lashlee, SMU Mustangs:
Rhett Lashlee took Sonny Dyke's foundation for a strong SMU football program and made it stronger. He continues his elite recruiting and has leveraged the transfer portal to bring players from Dallas back home. SMU entered the ACC with a bang last season, reaching the College Football Playoff and the College Football Playoff. Kevin Jennings will return at quarterback, so the Mustangs are optimistic that they can return to the ACC Championship and College Football Playoff. Jennings will be a critical part of Lashlee's first system.
Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers:
No surprise here. Swinney remains the best coach in the ACC, based on past results. While a little slow in warming up to the transfer portal, he remains elite at building a championship roster and culture. This should be a significant year for Clemson. Tom Allen is a highly successful defensive coordinator who can give his experienced defense the right schemes to give the ACC a hard time. Third-year quarterback Cade Klubnik is returning, too. As one of Swinney's deepest teams in recent memory, Clemson gives the ACC its best chance to knock off the Big Ten and ACC.
Mario Cristobal is one of the best recruiters in the country. However, he has had trouble maximizing the talent on the field. Plus, the Hurricanes occasionally make inexcusable mistakes late in close games that end up costing them victories. For Cristobal to find his way onto his list, the Hurricanes need to play up to their potential each week and avoid late-game blunders. We'll see if this is the season he finds his way into the top-tier of ACC coaches. For the time being, however, keep following Sports Illustrated for the latest news on the Miami Hurricanes.