What Does Shelton Henderson's Return Mean For Miami

All season, Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas prayed that he would get most of his roster back for another season. With the transfer portal and the lucrative threat it poses, many of the talented players could have entered.

Luckily for Lucas, his praying paid off. Neither the transfer portal nor the NBA Draft will see the one player he prayed most for to return. Miami's standout freshman Shelton Henderson is returning for his sophomore campaign.

Lucas has already won two coach of the year awards after the greatest turnaround in NCAA D1 basketball history, and yet the Canes have remained under the radar for what they can be.

In their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since the Final Four in 2023, the Hurricanes nearly battled back to take down Purdue in the Round of 32 after defeating Missouri in the first round.

Shelton Henderson today vs Purdue..



18 PTS (9/11 FG, 0/1 3PT)

8 REB

4 AST

2 STL



Such a fun player to watch. I expect him to test the waters in the combine and see what feedback he receives..He’s a future NBA player for sure. Whether he leaves this year or next year is what we… pic.twitter.com/M4U3mtWDAg — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) March 22, 2026

In those battles, it was clear that Henderson was a star who was set to shine, but his legs were cut short because of some other performances around him. Nevertheless, with another season under Lucas and with the program, Henderson brings a lot to love about what this team could be next season.

Key Returners:

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) and guard Dante Allen (35) celebrate at the end of the game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

• Shelton Henderson

• Dante Allen

• Marcus Allen

• Timotej Malovec



Recruits:

• Caleb Gaskins

With Henderson's return and other key players likely being brought in from the transfer portal, the Round of 32 is the baseline for the Canes now. They expect to be in the ACC Championship game for years to come, starting with Henderson being one of the first for Lucas to be in those conversations.

Miami was a good team this season, but no one believed that they could make a run to the National Championship game. However, Henderson could be the key piece the Canes can use for that push.

Henderson has a few things he has to work on in the off-season, as most freshmen who are returning do. Henderson has a smooth mid-range that he rarely uses. He was already efficient inside the arc, but from beyond, he looked scared to shoot at points.

The idea is to have him shoot 35 percent from the three-point line, unlike the 25 percent this season. Even if it jumps to 30 percent, it would be a clear indication that he worked on his shot. That also comes with an improved free-throw shooting percentage, as he is often in the paint, drawing fouls.

He developed a soft touch around the rim as the season progressed, while also running over everyone that was in his way. He had a football approach to basketball, which was still effective but could be smoother.

He was already defending the best players on the court as a freshman and was a rebounding machine. Moreover, he played point guard at times, so working on his handle could unlock his full ability.

Henderson's talent can get him to the lottery in the 2027 NBA Draft. It will just take some time, hard work in the offseason, and running for the ACC player of the year to get that done.

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