3 Observations From Michigan Basketball's 2026-2027 Big Ten Schedule

The Big Ten basketball schedule was released on Wednesday night and the Michigan Wolverines have their full schedule in front of them. The Wolverines already had a grueling non-conference schedule in Mike Boynton Jr.'s first season as the head coach, and as usual, the Big Ten slate won't be easy.

Here's three obersvations from the release.

Get two perennial powers at home

Michigan has three home-and-home matchups this season and that's Minnesota, Ohio State, and Michigan State. And while the Wolverines will have some tough road trips, Michigan does get both Purdue and Illinois at home this season.

Both the Boilermakers and the Illini are typically in contention to win the Big Ten and make a run in the NCAA Tournament every season. Getting both programs to come to the Crisler Center this season is massive for Michigan.

Purdue will be sandwiched in between at Nebraska and a home game against Minnesota, while the Illinois' game will mark a more difficult stretch, coming in between at Wisconsin and a home game against MSU.

Wolverines' West Coast trip

Michigan's West Coast trip will take place in late January this season, playing all three West Coast teams from Jan. 19-26. But the Wolverines will host Oregon on Jan. 19 and then likely head west a day or two later.

On Jan. 23, Michigan will take on USC and then on Jan. 26, the Wolverines will play UCLA. Both games taking place in Los Angeles.

Last season, Michigan fared well on its West Coast trip, and this will come at the back end of the Wolverines' first half of the Big Ten slate.

Final three games could be come down to the wire

Michigan has a brutal eight-game stretch this season, stemming from Jan. 16 when the Wolverines travel to take on Indiana, and then it wraps up on Feb. 13, when Michigan hosts rival Michigan State.

The Wolverines will have four road games and four home games during that stretch and if Michigan can get six or seven wins out of it — that would be a major victory for Mike Boynton Jr. But the final three games of the conference schedule might be the most telling.

Michigan will be at Michigan State, home against Maryland, and finish the season at Ohio State. We don't know what kind of team either the Terrapins or Buckeyes will be this season, but you have to assume both will be competitive at a minimum and Michigan should be challenging for a Big Ten title. Which would mean those final three games will come down to all the marbles.

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