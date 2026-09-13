The Morning After: Michigan Football Should Never Apologize For Winning

It’s incredible how little time can pass in a college football season, and an entire narrative can change in the blink of an eye.

Last week, this column talked about Michigan embarrassing itself in a variety of ways, including storming the field for beating a MAC opponent.

The storming of the field realistically is not that damning of an act if Michigan had simply done its job and taken care of business against Western Michigan without the benefit of a hail mary.

This week? The Michigan Wolverines are back. They have a better record than both the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes due to both suffering upset losses after Michigan secured a 17-10 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

What’s the moral of the story?

Never apologize for winning a football game.

Was last week’s win pretty? Absolutely not. There were a lot of things that came out of that game that were alarming.

Controversy aside, Michigan was given a gift with a win in a game that they did not play their best football. They had an opportunity for a wakeup call, without suffering a loss on the schedule.

The downside? They had to get better in a hurry as they were facing a playoff contender in the Oklahoma Sooners from the SEC.

Michigan’s performance Saturday was not going to appease the masses. In a world that continuously ceases to care about anything that is not quarterback play and offensive fireworks, there will be little appreciation for a dominant defensive performance.

Michigan’s defense, however, was a sight to behold Saturday afternoon. They really have been all season. Through eight quarters, Michigan has allowed one touchdown, which came on a coverage bust in the third quarter against Oklahoma.

They’ve allowed 22 points total. One of those games could be easily dismissed due to the opponent, but not Saturday’s performance.

IT'S PICKED OFF 〽️



Jyaire Hill takes it away and @UMichFootball takes over on offense! pic.twitter.com/YjsIijbmGD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2026

Michigan’s defense stared down an offense that had a potential Heisman trophy candidate, an offensive line expected to make a big jump this year, and talented pass catchers all over the field.

Save for two series in the game, there was never a doubt who the best unit was on the field when Oklahoma’s offense faced off against Michigan’s defense.

They slowed down the Sooner run game. Oklahoma’s leading rusher was John Mateer, who had 45 yards on 13 carries. The majority of those yards came on a 22-yard scramble late in the game as Michigan was trying to hold off a furious rally.

Rocky Beers had a big day with 94 yards on six receptions, but Mateer’s passing offense as a whole was in flux for most of the game.

He was officially sacked three times, but that does not tell the story of how much pressure he was under throughout the game. Dom Nichols, John Henry Daley, and Nate Marshall all took turns making Mateer’s life difficult throughout the game.

Trey Pierce may have had his best game as a Wolverine while pushing the pockets to keep Mateer from escaping the rush from the edge.

In the secondary, there are no throwing lanes to be found on Smith Snowden or Jyaire Hill. Both were excellent again this week, with Zeke Berry still proving to be a formidable player when the defense goes to its nickel package.

Yes, Michigan’s offense struggled. Bryce Underwood did not throw the ball all over the field. They scored 17 points on the day, and still found ways to shoot themselves in the foot on drives that looked promising.

Their quarterback was their leading rusher for the second consecutive week. That is something that is going to need to get better as Michigan gets into Big Ten play in a couple of weeks.

When your offense is struggling, how do you find a way to win the game? Michigan’s defense answered the bell.

Mateer and the Sooners had the ball in the fourth quarter with a chance to take their first lead of the game, but were facing a third-and-9, backed up deep in Michigan territory.

Before the play started, the Big House was rocking. It was a hostile environment for the opposition, as all 111,000-plus in the stadium knew the magnitude of the play that was coming up.

Mateer rolled to his right and tried to fire a pass to one of his receivers, that was undercut by Jyaire Hill.

Hill secured the interception and returned the ball deep inside the five for the biggest play of the game.

WALK-OFF SACK 😤



Nate Marshall brings down John Mateer to seal @UMichFootball's victory over No. 11 Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/0Qik4LbQkv — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 12, 2026

Two plays later, Michigan’s offense cashed in what would be the game-winning touchdown.

Appropriately, it was defense that finished the job for the Wolverines.

No, Michigan’s offense is not where it needs to be right now. The good news is there is still time to figure things out. As frustrating as the offense was at times, they were better against Oklahoma than they were against Western Michigan.

There will be more time for Jason Beck and company to figure out what their identity is on offense.

In the mean time, Michigan’s defense is elite. That can be their calling card until the offense finds their rhythm.

With as much attention as the offense, or lack thereof will get, the moral of the story is the same as it was a week ago after Michigan’s 13-12 win over Western Michigan.

Never apologize for winning a game, no matter what the masses deem as acceptable.



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