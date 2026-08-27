4 Observations From Michigan Basketball's Come-From-Behind Win Over Mega SuperBet

It was a reversal for Michigan basketball on Thursday. On both Sunday and Monday, the Wolverines held leads over Lithuania's national team, and B team, respectively but second-half collapses did Michigan in.

On Thursday, playing Mega SuperBet in Croatia, the Wolverines trailed by 12 points, but had a second-half spurt that gave Michigan the victory, 84-81.

Here are four takeaways from the Wolverines' win.

*Author's note: There was no live box score for this game*

Trey McKenney is instant firepower

Heading home with a W pic.twitter.com/B9pHyD1UZv — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 27, 2026

The Wolverines will enter the new season with potentially the best backcourt in college basketball, featuring Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney. Both players fouled out in the first game, and McKenney didn't play in the second exhibition game.

But both players were on the court in this one, and McKenney didn't miss a beat. The former five-star was able to do what he wanted on the court, and he brings instant firepower to Michigan's lineup. Despite being out a few starters, McKenney was able to lead the Wolverines to victory.

Young guns never gave up

For the third game in a row, Mike Boynton Jr. had to lean on his bench. Brandon McCoy Jr exited the game with an apparent right leg injury 20 seconds into the game. Moustapha Thiam, Ricky Liburd, and Jalen Reed didn't play, which meant the Wolverines had to play their youth.

Marcus Moller and Quinn Costello played big roles once again, and so did both Joseph Hartman and Malachi Brown.

Late in the fourth quarter, Boynton Jr. kept calling on his young guns to show up, and they answered the call.

Rebounding could be a concern if Moustapha Thiam misses in the season

While Michigan got the win, the Wolverines are going to need Moustapha Thiam to stay healthy this season, especially when playing against some of the elite college basketball teams. J.P. Estrella can get boards, and so can Oscar Goodman, but the Wolverines need Thiam's size.

Marcus Moller and Quinn Costello did their best, but both are too thin and need to bulk up to battle down low. Costello's game is more outside-in, while Moller has nice touch, he won't replace Thiam's ability to grab boards.

The Wolverines will also lean on Jalen Reed when he returns, giving them another rebounder.

A potential big loss

This trip wasn't friendly to Michigan, the Wolverines suffered too many injuries. Thiam's doesn't sound serious, and he should be fine to go. We don't know anything on Ricky Liburd, although I would guess it isn't serious either.

But Brandon McCoy Jr.'s fall didn't look pretty, nor did it look good how he was grimacing on the ground. He had to be helped by the trainers and players off the court, not being able to put pressure on his right foot.

McCoy Jr. never returned to Michigan's bench during the game, either. Potentially losing McCoy Jr. would be a massive blow, and that's one area we will keep an eye on.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage