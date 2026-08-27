Michigan Basketball Freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. Suffers Apparent Injury in Exhibition

Michigan basketball had already been hit with the injury bug since it left to go overseas for a three-game exhibition tour.

In Game 1, center Moustapha Thiam got rolled up on by guard Elliot Cadeau, and he left the game after playing in less than six minutes of action. He didn't return, and didn't play in the second game. Thiam also didn't suit up for the third game.

And to make matters worse, five-star freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. suffered an apparent injury during Game 3 against Mega SuperBet in Croatia.

McCoy Jr. went up for a layup and slipped, 20 seconds into the contest. He was down on the court in noticeable pain. Trainer Chris Williamson and another member of the staff had to help McCoy Jr. up. He wasn't able to put much pressure on his right foot, suffering an apparent injury. While we can't say for sure, it would appear that his day is done.

The star freshman started all three games for Michigan during its exhibition games and is expected to play a major role this season. Barring a potential Roddy Gayle Jr. return, McCoy Jr. would likely start for the Wolverines in Year 1 on the team.

Michigan has already been shorthanded on the trip

When the Wolverines left for Lithuania, Mike Boynton Jr. noted that Michigan wouldn't have either Lincoln Cosby or Jalen Reed for any of the games. Both players are still recovering from injuries suffered last season.

But what did come as a surprise was that Ricky Liburd didn't play in either of the first two games, and his name didn't appear on Michigan's roster ahead of Thursday's game.

Liburd is expected to play a big role for Michigan this season, and he must be dealing with an injury of his own, although Boynton Jr. didn't disclose that when he spoke with the media.

After fouling in Game 1, guard Trey McKenney didn't play in the second exhibition game. However, he started on Thursday for Michigan and is back in the lineup.

With Michigan being shorthanded, it has given the freshmen more run. Quinn Costello, Marcus Moller, Joseph Hartman, and Malachi Brown have all played extended minutes.

This article will continue to be updated when more information presents itself. As of now, McCoy Jr. has not been back with the team on the bench.

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