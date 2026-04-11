AD Warde Manuel Makes Big Announcement Regarding Dusty May's Future at Michigan

On Saturday, Michigan basketball hosted its national championship celebration parade to share the accomplishment with Wolverine fans and all who supported the Maize and Blue on their journey to the second title in program history.

During the indoor portion of the ceremony, Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel revealed a piece of news that is also worth celebrating, as he announced head coach Dusty May has agreed to a contract extension with the university that will keep him in Ann Arbor in future years.

BREAKING: Michigan head basketball coach Dusty May has agreed to a contract extension, AD Warde Manuel announced〽️https://t.co/Urjyo78dyo pic.twitter.com/UuAoPniTcd — On3 (@On3) April 11, 2026

According to a report from Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press, the extension is a five-year deal that runs through the 2030-31 season. The exact figures of the contract has yet to be finalized.

After the North Carolina job came open briefly during Michigan's NCAA Tournament run, May's name was floated around as a coach the Tar Heels would try to pursue. Although that situation never came to fruition, it was a clear sign that May has become on of the hottest names in college basketball and is someone other programs would go after if given the opportunity.

With the announcement of this extension, it should put Michigan fans at ease that May will be around for at least the near future.

The contract length would put May in his mid-50's when it expires. Which, at that point, if May can continue to elevate the Wolverines' program and keep it at the top of college basketball, it's hard to imagine May not getting interest at the NBA level as well.

Even before the extension was announced, May said on the Rich Eisen Show earlier in the week that he planned on being at Michigan for awhile to continue to compete for national championships. In retrospect, that may have been a foreshadowing to the news of the extension.

Dusty May, head coach of the University of Michigan men’s basketball team, waves to fans alongside his wife, Anna May, while riding in a parade honoring the team’s NCAA national championship in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think for all of those Michigan fans—they have nothing to worry about," May said regarding his future in Ann Arbor. "Eli (May's son) is a sophomore in college right now and I can't see any scenario where I would take my son away from graduating from the University of Michigan and sharing this experience (Eli is a student manager with the team).

"We moved around a lot when we were young, Rich, and to find a place we've settled in and that feels like home—and we've very honored to be a part of this place. If there's ever a time where we don't feel like we can get it done here, that's when it's time to go. Otherwise, I think we can be consistent national championship contenders. And I love it at Michigan—very very proud to represent all of you."

What May said during the national championship celebration

May expressed his gratitude for the Wolverine faithful and explained how much this team has meant to him this season.

"It's been an honor for two years (to be the coach at Michigan)," May said. "To represent all of you and to be called 'coach' by these guys (the players)—any time you have a group come together and you feel like they gave you so much more than you ever gave them—it melts you. Because these guys did it for each other, they did it for the staff, they did it for all of you (the fans), and they did it for all the right reasons."