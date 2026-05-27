Michigan Basketball's Path to Defending Its Players Era Championship Title

Michigan was the winner of the $1 million prize last season after demolishing the competition in the Players Era Tournament. The Wolverines went on a spree and destroyed the likes of San Diego State, Auburn, and then Gonzaga to earn the crown.

Now, Michigan will look to repeat as the winners of the expanded Players Era Tournament. News recently trickled out regarding the new-look bracket for the tournament, which runs from November 24-28 in Las Vegas. And the path doesn't appear to be as tough as some might have imagined when the initial teams were announced.

Michigan's path is revealed

Michigan will tip things off against Creighton in Round 1 of its side of the bracket. The game will be played on Nov. 24, and all times are still to be determined. The Bluejays had an incredibly disappointing season a year ago, going 16-18 and missing the NCAA Tournament. Creighton is bound to be improved, but this feels like one of the easier games Michigan could've drawn in Round 1 of the tournament.

If Michigan wins against Creighton, it will play the winner of Miami (FL)/TCU. Both programs made the NCAA Tournament this past season, and the 'Canes should be another formidable opponent in 2026-27. Miami could certainly challenge Michigan in Round 2 — if it worked out that way.

Rest of the bracket

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the top portion on Michigan's side of the bracket, it's Gonzaga/Kansas State and Alabama/Baylor. If Michigan could get past both Creighton and Miami/TCU, the Wolverines would play the last team standing from those four teams in the semifinals.

On paper, Gonzaga and Alabama would give Michigan the biggest challenge. Despite the Wolverines dominating both programs this past season, Michigan does have a new-look roster, as do the Bulldogs and Tide, even with Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau returning.

The Players Era 16 bracket is HERE ‼️



🗓️ November 24-28

📍 Las Vegas, NV pic.twitter.com/4mobcj9JeK — Players Era (@Players_Era) May 21, 2026

Can Michigan's roster carry it to another title?

Despite losing its entire front court from last season, Michigan appeared to reload for the 2026-27 season. Dusty May expected the Wolverines to lose Aday Mara/Morez Johnson, along with both Yaxel Lendeborg and Will Tschetter graduating.

Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

May went out and landed a pair of top transfers: Moustapha Thiam (Cincinnati) and J.P. Estrella (Tennessee). Michigan also brought in an athletic big, Jalen Reed from LSU, who could be an ignitor on both ends of the floor — if healthy.

Michigan also landed one of the best freshmen classes in the nation, headlined by five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr., who will battle for the starting wing position. Both Ricky Liburd and Oscar Goodman are in store for a massive season. All that to say, yes, Michigan has the roster that can compete, but how quickly the Wolverines gel together will be the key to taking home another non-conference title.