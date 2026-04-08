Dusty May Believes Michigan Basketball Can be Consistent National Title Contender

Dusty May is fresh off leading the Michigan basketball program to its second national title in program history after the Wolverines won their first in 1989.

While May and the staff would probably enjoy taking some time to relish in that moment, it's been right back to work with the transfer portal having opened at 12:01 a.m. EST on Tuesday morning.

That just goes to show, even when winning the ultimate prize in the sport, there is always work to be done in keeping an eye on the future to make sure the program keeps winning at a high clip year after year.

On the flip side, with all of the success May has had, speculation about his future, especially as a younger head coach (49 years old), is inevitable. Even though May never entertained the opportunity when the North Carolina job opened up, his name was floated around for a few days.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

But even with May staying with the program in the 2026-27 season, who is to say that May won't look into other opportunities at some point down the road? That may not be another college job, but it would be many coaches dream to coach in the NBA if given the opportunity after having success in Division I hoops.

However, when asked on the Rich Eisen Show about where May stands on his future as a coach with the Maize and Blue, May put Wolverine fans at ease and went in the direction of talking about how the program can be a force on a regular basis and how happy his family has been settling into Ann Arbor.

May on his future and where the Wolverines can go as a program

"I think for all of those Michigan fans—they have nothing to worry about," May said regarding his future in Ann Arbor. "Eli (May's son) is a sophomore in college right now and I can't see any scenario where I would take my son away from graduating from the University of Michigan and sharing this experience (Eli is a student manager with the team).

"We moved around a lot when we were young, Rich, and to find a place we've settled in and that feels like home—and we've very honored to be a part of this place. If there's ever a time where we don't feel like we can get it done here, that's when it's time to go. Otherwise, I think we can be consistent national championship contenders. And I love it at Michigan—very very proud to represent all of you."