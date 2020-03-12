WolverineDigest
BREAKING: Big Ten Tournament Cancelled

Brandon Brown

Just minutes before Michigan was set to tip off against Rutgers, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren made the decision to cancel the Big Ten Tournament. Here's the statement from the conference that made the cancellation official. 

The Big Ten Conference announced this evening that beginning Thursday, March 12, 2020, attendance at all Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament games will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.

Additionally, all further Big Ten Conference winter and spring sport competitions, including championship/tournament events, will also be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis.

The fate of the NCAA tournament now seems set. I'll be surprised if the college basketball season continues at this point. 

University Of Michigan Cancels Spring Game, Other Events

Michigan football has cancelled its annual spring game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brandon Brown

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Michigan is favored by just 1.5 points over the Scarlet Knights in their third matchup of the season.

Jake Sage

Video: Juwan Howard On Franz Wagner's Development, Role Moving Forward

Freshman Franz Wagner has been on a hot streak and will need to maintain it for Michigan to succeed.

Brandon Brown

20 For 20: Will Zach Charbonnet Progress Or Regress?

Zach Charbonnet burst onto the scene as a freshman but some developments make me curious about his role as a sophomore.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/12/20

Does suspending spring football recruiting over coronavirus fears put Michigan at a competitive disadvantage? It depends on what everyone else does.

Steve Deace

Video: Juwan Howard Explains Why His Team Is Well Equipped For Quick Turnarounds

Michigan did very well earlier this year in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and Juwan Howard things his team can find success again in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

Brandon Brown

Don Brown Talks The Secondary

Don Brown seems very high on his secondary players.

Brandon Brown

Devin Gil To Transfer, Looking At Linebacker Depth

Devin Gil has announced that he will finish his collegiate career elsewhere. What's it mean for Michigan's linebacker rotation?

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/11/20

For the first time since it entered the Big Ten, I'm urging Michigan to follow in Nebraska's footsteps on something. Here's why.

Steve Deace

Video: Jon Teske Talks Big Ten Tournament, Facing Nation's Best Bigs Night After Night

Jon Teske is getting ready for one last Big Ten Tournament.

Brandon Brown

