BREAKING: Big Ten Tournament Cancelled

Just minutes before Michigan was set to tip off against Rutgers, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren made the decision to cancel the Big Ten Tournament. Here's the statement from the conference that made the cancellation official.

The Big Ten Conference announced this evening that beginning Thursday, March 12, 2020, attendance at all Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament games will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.

Additionally, all further Big Ten Conference winter and spring sport competitions, including championship/tournament events, will also be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis.

The fate of the NCAA tournament now seems set. I'll be surprised if the college basketball season continues at this point.