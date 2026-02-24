CBS Sports Analyst Still Believes Michigan is Best Team in Nation After Duke Loss

Following its loss to Duke, Michigan basketball dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 in the college basketball AP Poll that was released on Monday, holding onto the No. 1 ranking for just one week as the Blue Devils took their place.

However, despite the loss on a neutral floor to another top team, some analysts are still buying into the Wolverines being the top team in college basketball.

The metrics still seem to support the Maize and Blue being the best team in the sport as things stand today, with both the Kenpom and NET rankings having Michigan still sitting at No. 1, with Duke just behind at No. 2.

CBS Sports college basketball analyst Matt Norlander is siding with the metrics as he still has the Wolverines at the top of his list.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) go for the rebound in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

What Norlander said

"I still favor Michigan," Norlander said. "And I know Duke just won the game on the neutral floor, I get that. It was a one off. If they played a seven game series, which thankfully, they don't in college basketball, I would favor Michigan to win a seven game series against Duke. And I would have Michigan narrowly ahead of Arizona, whose style I absolutely love. So, at this point, projecting forward to the tournament—we're still a little under three weeks away from Selection Sunday. My opinion can change, but right now I would still vote Michigan as the best overall team in the country. And that's backed up by the Kenpom, which has them No. 1 still even after the loss against Duke."

Michigan projects as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with four regular season games remaining.

The Wolverines host Minnesota on Tuesday night at the Crisler Center before travelling to Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini this Friday.

Then, Michigan stays on the road for a bout with Iowa on March 5 before wrapping up the regular season with the Michigan State Spartans for the second matchup between the two rivals.

Michigan can clinch a share of the Big Ten regular season title with a win over the Gophers Tuesday. The Wolverines will take the conference title outright by winning any two of their last four contests.