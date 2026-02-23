Michigan Basketball Drops in Latest AP Rankings Following Loss to Duke
After spending one week at No. 1 in the college basketball AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines have dropped to No. 3 after Saturday’s five-point loss to Duke snapped an 11-game winning streak. However, the Wolverines have now spent 12 straight weeks in the top five of the AP Poll.
Duke came in at No. 1 in the week 16 poll, while Arizona is one slot ahead of the Wolverines at No. 2. Iowa State and Houston round out the top-five.
Looking back
The Maize and Blue split a pair of tough matchups last week, taking down No. 7 Purdue on the road 91-80, before falling to No. 3 Duke 68-63 on Saturday (Feb. 21).
In the game against the Boilermakers, the Wolverines used a strong first half to pick up the road victory, taking a commanding 48-32 lead into the break. It was a balanced effort, with six players finishing in double figures for UofM (Elliot Cadeau, Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr, Aday Mara, Trey McKenney and L.J. Cason).
Against the Blue Devils, Michigan fell short in two key areas, rebounding and three-point shooting. The Wolverines were out-rebounded 41-28 and shot just 24% from beyond-the-arc. Lendeborg did finish with a game-high 21 points in the loss.
Michigan and the AP Poll
As mentioned, last week UofM made the jump to No. 1 for the first time this season. It marked the first time the program had been No. 1 since Jan. 28, 2013, the year the Wolverines advanced to the National Championship but fell to Louisville.
Earlier this season, the Wolverines spent four weeks slotted at No. 2 (weeks 6-9). In week nine, they came in with 29 first-place votes, just three shy of No. 1 Arizona.
Prior to this season, No. 2 is the highest they’ve been ranked since the 2021-22 season, when they were No. 2 overall in week 15.
Looking ahead
The Wolverines have two games on the slate for this week, taking on Minnesota on Tuesday (Feb. 24) at 8:30 p.m. followed by Illinois on Friday (Feb. 27) at 8 p.m.
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2