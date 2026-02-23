Michigan Basketball Drops in Latest AP Rankings Following Loss to Duke

After spending one week at No. 1 in the college basketball AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines have dropped to No. 3 after Saturday’s five-point loss to Duke snapped an 11-game winning streak. However, the Wolverines have now spent 12 straight weeks in the top five of the AP Poll.

Duke came in at No. 1 in the week 16 poll, while Arizona is one slot ahead of the Wolverines at No. 2. Iowa State and Houston round out the top-five.

Looking back

The Maize and Blue split a pair of tough matchups last week, taking down No. 7 Purdue on the road 91-80, before falling to No. 3 Duke 68-63 on Saturday (Feb. 21).

In the game against the Boilermakers, the Wolverines used a strong first half to pick up the road victory, taking a commanding 48-32 lead into the break. It was a balanced effort, with six players finishing in double figures for UofM (Elliot Cadeau, Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr, Aday Mara, Trey McKenney and L.J. Cason).

Feb 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) defends against Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Against the Blue Devils, Michigan fell short in two key areas, rebounding and three-point shooting. The Wolverines were out-rebounded 41-28 and shot just 24% from beyond-the-arc. Lendeborg did finish with a game-high 21 points in the loss.

Michigan and the AP Poll

As mentioned, last week UofM made the jump to No. 1 for the first time this season. It marked the first time the program had been No. 1 since Jan. 28, 2013, the year the Wolverines advanced to the National Championship but fell to Louisville.

Dec 28, 2013; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Spike Albrecht (2) moves the ball defended by Holy Cross Crusaders guard Cullen Hamilton (5) at Crisler Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Earlier this season, the Wolverines spent four weeks slotted at No. 2 (weeks 6-9). In week nine, they came in with 29 first-place votes, just three shy of No. 1 Arizona.

Prior to this season, No. 2 is the highest they’ve been ranked since the 2021-22 season, when they were No. 2 overall in week 15.

Looking ahead

The Wolverines have two games on the slate for this week, taking on Minnesota on Tuesday (Feb. 24) at 8:30 p.m. followed by Illinois on Friday (Feb. 27) at 8 p.m.