Colin Cowherd Answers Whether Michigan is the Favorite to Win NCAA Title

Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd was in attendance at the United Center to watch the Michigan Wolverines defeat the Tennessee Volunteers in Chicago on Sunday to see Dusty May's team punch its ticket to the Final Four.

Cowherd has talked on his show in the past about how impressed he is with Michigan's size, athleticism and style of play. Now, after getting to see them play in person, Cowherd says he believes the Wolverines are the clear favorite to cut down the nets in Indianapolis next Monday night.

During his show on Monday, Cowherd explained why he believes that and what he took away from getting to see them play live at the United Center.

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) dunks the ball in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Cowherd's take on the Wolverines heading into showdown with Arizona

"Michigan checks all the boxes," Cowherd said. "They've got old guys, young guys, the hottest coach in the market the last two years. They've got scorers, they've got size, they've got the defensive player of the year. And I went and watched them in person and they do everything well. I mean, the one thing that's clear in college basketball these days—size is about 70% of it. And you have to collapse on Mara and Lendeborg, and therefore they're wide open on the perimeter. They're shooting 45% in the tournament on threes. That's like high-end NBA shooting.

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) looks to shoot in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"And I don't think I've ever seen a college team in the half court set pass like that. Again, they buy into the culture, they hit the threes, and Mara is an interesting player. He's a 7-3 Spaniard, he was at UCLA for two years. When he was at UCLA, he wasn't a scorer. He was a big, strong kid filling out his body. Now he can score and defend. So, he's kind of an offensive hub. You can run the offense through him, drop it to him, you double, he kicks it out.

"Lendeborg's 6-9, 240 (pounds) runs the court, can hit a three, but he's too big and strong. He's 23 years old. Remember a couple weeks ago when Bam Adebayo scored 83 points and I said 'the team he played, the Wizards had 19 and 20-year-old guys, they're just not strong enough to defend Bam Adebayo who's been in the league for 10 years.' It's the same thing with Lendeborg. He has been around a long time. He can drive and finish, he can shoot.

"Mara—a little Zach Edey there. I don't know how you beat these guys. Arizona's next and Arizona—I mean Michigan went on a 21-0 run against an excellent Tennessee team. That is insane. And Arizona doesn't shoot many threes. They're not great at it—when they shoot them they can hit them. But I don't know how you beat Michigan playing your standard game."