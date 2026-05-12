Michigan's New Trio of Big Men 'Much Different' Than Aday Mara, Morez Johnson

It appears more and more likely that Michigan is going to lose its entire front court from the Wolverines' national title team. Both Yaxel Lendeborg and Will Tschetter graduated and Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. are increasing their draft stock. But the cupboard is no longer bare for Dusty May's program.

The Maize and Blue went out and landed a trio of big men from the transfer portal, along with some size in the 2026 recruiting class — notably four-star 6'10" forward Quinn Costello.

And it's not the first time Michigan will suffer big losses under May. In Year 1 of May, the Wolverines had a pair of 7-footers in Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf, who both were gone after the Sweet 16 season. And that's when Michigan reloaded by landing Lendeborg, Mara, and Johnson Jr.

Appearing on 'Defend The Block', assistant coach Akeem Miskdeen was asked to compare the former trio of big men to the new trio that consists of Moustapha Thiam, Jalen Reed, and JP Estrella.

It's going to be 'much different'

Thiam, the center from Cincinnati, is a 7'2" player who fits May's mold for his starting center. Although Thiam is a shot blocker and a rebounder, he has a nice touch and can knock down the three-point shot.

That's like Reed and Estrella. All three can step back and knock down the three. All the new big men are athletic, and most importantly for Michigan's offense, all three are going to be able to catch the lob pass from starting point guard Elliot Cadeau.

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“Yeah, it'll be much different," Miskdeen said. "Thiam is definitely a good shot blocker. He can score with his back to the basket.

"The good thing about those three, they all are lob threats for Elliot Cadeau. We always try to build a team with what we have, and Elliot, he even — he was pressing his eye, I gotta get some guys that can catch some lobs. So he was a part of a lot of this when we asked about what we need to help for next year.

"So those three are very good lob threats. And the difference between those three, as opposed to Aday and Rez, they come in with a good shooting percentage. So there are guys that can step behind the three and shoot the ball.

"So that'll bring a different dynamic. But it'll definitely be different. But it was different our first year as well.”

It would be a welcome surprise for Michigan if Johnson opted to come back one more season, but with his draft stock rising, the Wolverines are likely going to feature their new trio of bigs in 2026-27.