Dusty May Addresses Viral Video That Shows Michigan Hoops Star Trashing Purdue

Over the weekend, a video has surfaced on social media of Michigan basketball star forward Yaxel Lendeborg trolling Purdue at an establishment from months ago, apparently back when the Boilermakers were ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg ahead of Tuesday’s matchup at Purdue:



“When we see Purdue we gonna spank they f*cking ass. We gonna beat they f*cking ass. F*ck Purdue.” pic.twitter.com/DlKspHSdT3 — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) February 15, 2026

Michigan head coach Dusty May believes the video where Lendeborg is claiming the Wolverines will "spank" Purdue was recorded back in May after Lendeborg signed with Michigan over choosing the NBA route.

Even though it appears Lendeborg was likely just having some fun with a fan, the video has gained traction ahead of Michigan's big matchup with Purdue on Tuesday night.

May addressed the viral video during his Monday press conference, saying Lendeborg "feels terrible" about how he looked in the moment.

What May said about the video

"I spoke at length with Yaxel about it," May said. "The most disappointing part of it is that he feels really bad about how he's perceived from children and those that look up to him. He said, 'coach, I don't even use that language in conversation. I don't like the way it makes me look. I feel terrible about it.' And then obviously how he's perceived to our fan base and those that we care about.

Feb 5, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May reacts in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"Look, it's a great lesson. It's one of the reasons he's here. He wanted to learn to be a better pro. And, to be a better pro, you need to have the mindset that you're probably always being recorded and, if there's ever a moment that someone can use that information against you ... this is an old video. This is back, I think, in May, right after he signed at Michigan. And, obviously, the excitement of being here, of playing in these games. He's at an establishment after hours, and they ask him a question about the No. 1 team in the country and he said the things he said. He wishes he would not have, but looking forward, that's a good learning lesson.

While some may be worried about Lendeborg providing Purdue classic bulletin-board material, May said he doesn't think the Boilermakers will already be locked in as is and that Tuesday's matchup will come down to execution as opposed to any comments made before the game.

"I can't imagine that Loyer and TKR and Braden Smith and those guys are sitting around motivated by what Yaxel Lendeborg said in an over-21 establishment months ago," May added. "I think they're killers as is. So, as far as bulletin-board material, I'm not sure that means much when it comes time to execute pick-and-roll defense or transition defense."

Feb 11, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) reacts after scoring against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Wolverines and Boilermakers will tip off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday as it will be the Wolverines' first game of the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation.