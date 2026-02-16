Michigan Basketball Makes History in Latest AP Poll

For the first time in over a decade, the Michigan Wolverines are the No. 1 team in the college basketball AP Top-25 Poll. In the week 15 poll, the Wolverines jumped Arizona, who had dropped a game to Texas Tech this past week.

Now riding a 10-game winning streak, UofM has been in the top five for 11 straight weeks, spending the majority of that time at No. 2.

No. 1 in the nation 📈 pic.twitter.com/VumLCFpJyr — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 16, 2026

The Wolverines received 60 of the 61 first place votes in the poll. Houston, Duke, Arizona and Uconn rounded out the top five of the rankings.

Looking back

The Maize and Blue picked up a pair of wins this past week, taking down Northwestern 87-75 on Wednesday (Feb.11) and UCLA 86-56 on Saturday (Feb. 14).

Against the Wildcats, the Wolverines looked to be in trouble, trailing by double-digits. However, a big late-game surge and career game from L.J. Cason helped guide UofM to a double-digit victory. Cason finished with 18 points, four steals, and three assists.

Jan 6, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard LJ Cason (2) defends Penn State Nittany Lions guard Melih Tunca (9) during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Michigan followed that up with a 30-point victory over UCLA on Valentine's Day. Yaxel Lendeborg led the charge with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Cason had another strong showing with 13 points.

Michigan and the AP Poll

Earlier this season, the Wolverines spent four weeks this season slotted at No. 2 (weeks 6-9). In week nine, they came in with 29 first-place votes, just three shy of No. 1 Arizona. Prior to this week, the Wolverines have moved back up to No. 2 for two-straight weeks.

Prior to this season, No. 2 is the highest they’ve been ranked since the 2021-22 season, when they were No. 2 overall in week 15.

Now that UofM has found its way up to No. 1, it is the first time the program has been No. 1 since Jan. 28, 2013, the year the Wolverines advanced to the National Championship but fell to Louisville.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) is fouled by UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Looking ahead

It is a big week for Michigan, with two tough games on the schedule. UofM will travel to Purdue on Tuesday, before matching up with Duke on Saturday (Feb. 21) at 6:30 p.m.